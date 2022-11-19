 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Cootie Browns
Local Briefs

Local Briefs: UVa-Wise men, women improve to 4-0

  • 0
UVa-Wise 2017 logo

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UVa-Wise improves to 4-0

Bradley Dean (Gate City) canned five 3s and 21 points and Luke Lawson (Eastside) had 13 points and three 3s to lead the University of Virginia’s College at Wise to a 84-60 win over Newport News-Apprentice on Saturday at the Prior Center.

Rron Ukaj contributed 14 points and eight rebounds and Joe’l Pettiford had 10 for the Highland Cavaliers, who led 41-24 at halftime. Lawson dished out four assists in the win.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Lady Cavs take down Trojans

Katlin Burger scored 15 points to lead four UVa-Wise in double figures for a 4-0 start to the season with a 66-79 road win over Belmont Abbey.

People are also reading…

Kaitlin Bailey and Josie Hester each scored 14 points, Nia Vansant added 13 and Caitlin Ross had 11 in the win. Ross also dished out six assists and Burger and Bailey had six boards apiece.

Bears roar past KingBrianna Dunbar and Jordan Weir scored 10 points apiece in King’s 79-54 non-conference setback at Lenoir-Rhyne.

Tori Smiley added seven points, West Ridge graduate Jaelyn West grabbed six rebounds and Ashley Allen had five for the Tornado (0-4), which turned the ball over 30 times.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Auburn, Glenvar win state titles

Auburn and Glenvar continued their runs as Virginia High School League volleyball dynasties on Saturday at the Salem Civic Center.

Auburn (23-8) won its fourth straight VHSL Class 1 state crown with a 25-13, 20-25, 25-21, 25-19 victory over Rappahannock. The run to the state title for the Eagles coached by Sherry Millirons included a quarterfinal win over Patrick Henry.

Glenvar (25-0) claimed its second consecutive VHSL Class 2 state championship with a 25-18, 25-10, 25-18 triumph over East Rockingham. The Highlanders dropped just one set all season and have won 38 straight matches. They beat John Battle in the quarterfinals and Gate City in the semifinals.

York rallied for a 17-25, 23-25, 25-22, 25-22, 15-11 win over Hidden Valley of Roanoke in the Class 3 title match. Hidden Valley opened regional tournament play with a win over Abingdon.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lebanon's Nick Belcher no joke on football field

Lebanon's Nick Belcher no joke on football field

As he’s gained a greater sense for the game of football in his second year playing the sport, Lebanon High School senior wide receiver Nick Belcher has still retained his sense of humor.

He’s a self-described jokester who enjoys making his teammates laugh.

Wrestling can wait for Grundy football

Wrestling can wait for Grundy football

Sixteen wrestlers, five of whom have won individual state titles, play football for Grundy and many of them will be in the spotlight Friday night as the Golden Wave (6-4) hosts the Lebanon Pioneers (7-4) in a Region 1D semifinal contest.

Holston, Patrick Henry renew rivalry

Holston, Patrick Henry renew rivalry

“There’s definitely respect between the two programs,” said Patrick Henry senior quarterback Ben Belcher. “We’re both very competitive and sometimes the games get chippy, but it’s just a part of football.”

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Watch Now: Related Video

No beer to be sold at any FIFA World Cup soccer matches

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts