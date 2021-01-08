LOCAL BRIEFS: UVa-Wise men fall to 0-4 with loss to Coker

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
UVa-Wise falls to 0-4
Isaiah McAmis (Wise County Central) got his first college start and Bradley Dean (Gate City) made his collegiate debut, the highlights for the University of Virginia’s College at Wise in an 83-70 loss at Coker.
McAmis scored 10 points for the Highland Cavaliers (0-4), who were playing for the first time since Dec. 6.
Dean, who spent the first semester at a prep school in Pennsylvania, missed all four of his shots from the field and was held scoreless in his UVa-Wise debut. He did haul down four rebounds and dished out two assists.
Cameron Whiteside led UVa-Wise with 21 points and five rebounds.
LATE THURSDAY
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Lady Vols open SEC with victory
Rennia Davis and Rae Burrell scored 26 points apiece to lead Tennessee past Arkansas 88-73 in the SEC opener for the Volunteers.
Jordan Horston and Kasiyahna Kushkituah tallied 11 apiece in the win. Davis also had 11 rebounds and five assists for Tennessee (7-1, 1-0).
Arkansas (10-3, 1-2) was led by 30 points from Chelsea Dungee.
No. 2 Louisville slips past Hokies
Dana Evans scored 22 points, including four in the final 1:07, and No. 2 Louisville slipped past Virginia Tech 71-67 on Thursday night.
Evans hit 11 of 22 shots from the floor and made a critical steal in the waning moments for the Cardinals (9-0, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who survived their toughest test of the season. Hailey Van Lith added 15 points, including two free throws with 4.2 seconds left to seal the win.
Aisha Sheppard paced Virginia Tech (6-3, 1-3) with 20 points.