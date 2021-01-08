LOCAL BRIEFS: UVa-Wise men fall to 0-4 with loss to Coker

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UVa-Wise falls to 0-4

Isaiah McAmis (Wise County Central) got his first college start and Bradley Dean (Gate City) made his collegiate debut, the highlights for the University of Virginia’s College at Wise in an 83-70 loss at Coker.

McAmis scored 10 points for the Highland Cavaliers (0-4), who were playing for the first time since Dec. 6.

Dean, who spent the first semester at a prep school in Pennsylvania, missed all four of his shots from the field and was held scoreless in his UVa-Wise debut. He did haul down four rebounds and dished out two assists.

Cameron Whiteside led UVa-Wise with 21 points and five rebounds.

LATE THURSDAY

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Lady Vols open SEC with victory

Rennia Davis and Rae Burrell scored 26 points apiece to lead Tennessee past Arkansas 88-73 in the SEC opener for the Volunteers.

Jordan Horston and Kasiyahna Kushkituah tallied 11 apiece in the win. Davis also had 11 rebounds and five assists for Tennessee (7-1, 1-0).