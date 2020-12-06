LOCAL BRIEFS: UVa-Wise men fall to 0-3 in basketball

The Tusculum Pioneers placed five scorers in double figures and dominated the boards in taking a 101-82 South Atlantic Conference win over the University of Virginia’s College at Wise on Sunday.
UVa-Wise (0-3) went up 59-57 on a 3-pointer by freshman Isaiah McAmis with 12:15 remaining, but Tusculum (3-0) reeled off a 28-7 run to take control.
McAmis, a former star at Wise County Central High School star, finished with nine points, four rebounds, four assists and one steal in the loss. Cameron Whiteside led the Highland Cavaliers with 22 points.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!