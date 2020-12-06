 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LOCAL BRIEFS: UVa-Wise men fall to 0-3 in basketball
0 comments

LOCAL BRIEFS: UVa-Wise men fall to 0-3 in basketball

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
wise

The Tusculum Pioneers placed five scorers in double figures and dominated the boards in taking a 101-82 South Atlantic Conference win over the University of Virginia’s College at Wise on Sunday.

UVa-Wise (0-3) went up 59-57 on a 3-pointer by freshman Isaiah McAmis with 12:15 remaining, but Tusculum (3-0) reeled off a 28-7 run to take control.

McAmis, a former star at Wise County Central High School star, finished with nine points, four rebounds, four assists and one steal in the loss. Cameron Whiteside led the Highland Cavaliers with 22 points.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts