LOCAL BRIEFS: UVa-Wise mashes Mars Hill

Cameron Whiteside went for 29 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and four steals as the University of Virginia’s College at Wise earned a 104-85 South Atlantic Conference win over Mars Hill. The Highland Cavaliers are 3-11.
King’s Curry is top defender
Isaiah Curry of the King University Tornado was selected as the Conference Carolinas defensive player of the week. He had five steals and a block in two games last week.
MEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
King’s Kim Honor
King University’s Joshua Kim was named the Conference Carolinas player of the week. He had 16 kills in a recent win over Queens.
