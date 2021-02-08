 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LOCAL BRIEFS: UVa-Wise mashes Mars Hill
0 comments

LOCAL BRIEFS: UVa-Wise mashes Mars Hill

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
wse

Cameron Whiteside went for 29 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and four steals as the University of Virginia’s College at Wise earned a 104-85 South Atlantic Conference win over Mars Hill. The Highland Cavaliers are 3-11.

King’s Curry is top defender

Isaiah Curry of the King University Tornado was selected as the Conference Carolinas defensive player of the week. He had five steals and a block in two games last week.

MEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

King’s Kim Honor

King University’s Joshua Kim was named the Conference Carolinas player of the week. He had 16 kills in a recent win over Queens.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Fans celebrate as Tampa Bay, KC go to Super Bowl

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts