Local Briefs UVa-Wise improves to 3-0

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UVa-Wise improves to 3-0

Honaker graduate led four scorers in double figures with 18 points to lead the University of Virginia’s College at Wise to a 117-76 home victory over Pfeiffer on Tuesday night, giving the Highland Cavaliers their first 3-0 start since the 2013-14 season.

Bradley Dean (Gate City) ad Luke Lawson (Eastside) had 14 points each and Ben Bryson tallied 11. Honaker and Lawson both had four 3s for the Cavaliers (3-0). Joe’l Pettiford had seven rebounds and Dean swiped three steals.

UVa-Wise led 52-31 at halftime.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

SWCC wins

Southwest Virginia Community College defeated the Alice Lloyd JV team, 74-55, giving the Flying Eagles their first win of the season.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

ETSU parts ways with Hendrix

East Tennessee State has ended its relationship with Belinda Hendrix, who served as head coach of the university’s softball program for one season.

According to a press release, the move was made with cause following numerous complaints from student-athletes, parents, and community members who cited an unhealthy team culture.

“The mental health and overall well-being of our student-athletes is our top priority as an athletics program,” Dr. Richard Sander, Interim Director of Intercollegiate Athletics said. “We have been working with Ms. Hendrix for some time in an effort to improve the situation. Unfortunately, we have not seen the results we expect.”

A search for a new head coach will begin immediately.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Davis, Tennessee OL up for national award

The Tennessee offensive line is one of nine semifinalists for the 2022 Joe Moore Award, presented annually to most outstanding offensive line unit in college football, according to the Foundation for Teamwork.

Sullivan East graduate Dayne Davis is a contributor to that unit, which has helped the No. 5 Vols average 523.7 yards and 47-4 points per game this season.

Other semifinalists include Air Force, Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, Mississippi, Oregon, UCLA and USC.

A redshirt-junior for the Volunteers, Davis graduated from Sullivan East in 2019.