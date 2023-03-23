COLLEGE FOOTBALL

UVa-Wise player found dead

Gage Clark, a sophomore offensive lineman at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, was found dead at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday in his residence hall room according to a press release issued by the school.

A native of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Clark wore No. 62 for the Highland Cavaliers. He had not appeared in a game in his first two seasons with the program according to the statistics on UVa-Wise’s website.

Clark attended North River Christian Academy prior to his arrival at the school in Southwest Virginia.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Gage Clark, a member of the Highland Cavalier football team, who passed away today,” UVa-Wise athletic director Kendall Rainey said in a press release. “Our sympathies and condolences are with his family and loved ones.”

There are no apparent signs of cause of death and no foul play is suspected, the release said. An autopsy is pending. The Virginia State Police, Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Wise County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division are assisting UVa-Wise police in the matter.

Events on campus were canceled on Thursday with counseling services available for students.

PAPPY THOMPSON AWARD

Letters mailed for nominees

Letters for the 2023 Gene “Pappy” Thompson Award for Excellence have been mailed to the attention of principals at 57 regional schools in Virginia and Tennessee.

For more than 40 years, the Bristol Herald Courier has presented this award to the senior student-athlete who most exemplifies the qualities of outstanding achievement in athletics, academics and citizenship, including community service.

Jaymen Buchanan of J.I. Burton was the 2022 recipient.

The deadline for submission is Wednesday, April 26, with the list of nominees released on April 30. The five finalists will be featured during the week of May 15-19, with the winner to be announced on May 21.

For questions, contact the Bristol Herald Courier sports department at sports@bristolnews.com or call (276) 645-2516 after 4 p.m.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

McAmis earns top

Class 2 honors again

Wise County Central sophomore Emmah McAmis has been chosen as the Virginia High School League’s Class 2 girls basketball player of the year for the second time in two seasons.

She was joined on the first team by Richlands freshman Annsley Trivette and Gate City senior Lexi Erwin. Second team honorees included Union senior Abby Slagle and juniors Makayla Bays (Gate City) and Ella Moss (Marion).

Clarke County’s Regina Downing, who guided the Eagles past Wise County Central in the Class 2 state championship game, earned coach of the year honors.

MEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

King roars past Lions

Warren Davis had 13 kills and nine digs and Jackson Carroll also had 13 kills and five digs in King’s 27-25, 25-13, 22-25, 25-13 Conference Carolinas victory at Emmanuel.

Kellan Kennedy added 11 kills and Jack Sarnowski dished out 40 assists for the Tornado (11-13, 6-4), which also got 14 digs from Justin Sawyer.

ATHLETIC AWARDS

NFF announces dates, honorees

Tennessee High senior Evan Bedwell and senior Kayden Puck from West Ridge are among 15 high school scholar-athletes slated to be recognized during the National Football Foundation Mountain Empire Chapter annual awards banquet on Saturday, April 29, at the DoubleTree Hotel in Johnson City.

More than $7,000 is college scholarships will be awarded to those honorees. In addition, the John Robert Bell Coach’s Award and James Cradic Official’s Award will be presented to a coach and official, who will subsequently be inducted into the NFF Mountain Empire Football Hall of Fame.

The 2023 Hall of Fame Class will also be inducted into the NFF Hall of Fame, which is located at MeadowView Conference and Convention Center in Kingsport. They include Ed Cifers (Dobyns-Bennett, 1934), who will be represented by his family, Todd Collins (Jefferson County, 1987), Randy Sanders (Morristown East, 1983) and Coach Ken Green (Daniel Boone).

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Hokies get first ‘24 commitment

Virginia Tech landed its first commitment in the 2024 recruiting class Wednesday evening, and it is a prospect that had a slew of Power Five offers.

Davi Belfort, a consensus three-star quarterback recruit and son of UFC light heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort, announced on Instagram live he chose the Hokies over Michigan State and Texas A&M, according to The Roanoke Times.