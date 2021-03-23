LOCAL BRIEFS: UVa-Wise crushes King twice on diamond

WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF

Gardiner leads King on links

Sasha Gardiner finished in a tie for 12th place to lead King at the Agnes McAmis Memorial that concluded on Tuesday in Chuckey, Tennessee.

Gardiner fired an 82 on Monday and 82 in Tuesday’s final round to finish with a 163. Morgan Powers (174) and Riley Grunewald (176) also participated for the Tornado.

Emory & Henry, which like King didn’t have enough players to compile a team score, was led by Emily Smelcer, who finished in 24th place. Abingdon resident McKenna Quillen placed 39th and had a hole-in-one on the 17th hole of her round at Graysburg Hills Golf Course.

The University of Virginia’s College at Wise finished seventh in the team standings with Sarah Arnold (Gate City) placing 26th on the individual leaderboard after rounds of 93 and 87.

MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF

E&H places 8th, UVa-Wise 9th in Tusculum Invitational

Christopher Schaff shot a 4-over 76 to move up 23 places to finish in a tie for 20th at the Tusculum Invitational on Tuesday at Graysburg Hills Golf Course in Chuckey.

Wesley Jones finished in a tie for 18th as the Wasps were eighth in the team standings.

The University of Virginia’s College at Wise finished behind E&H by one stroke in in placing ninth. Bryce Varner shot rounds of 82 and 70 to finish tied for seventh on the individual leaderboard for the Highland Cavaliers, while Hunter Farley (John Battle) was tied for 26th after rounds of 79 and 81.