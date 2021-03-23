LOCAL BRIEFS: UVa-Wise crushes King twice on diamond

UVa-Wise crushes King
The University of Virginia’s College at Wise had little trouble against regional rival King University on Tuesday, sweeping the Tornado in a non-conference doubleheader by scores of 11-0 and 8-0.
Kaylee Jones (Eastside) homered, Kara Long (Lebanon) had two hits and Racheyl Lapallo pitched a three-hit shutout for the Highland Cavaliers in the opener. Azlee Sells (Sullivan Central) accounted for one of King’s three hits.
UVa-Wise (8-13-1) received six RBIs from Katie Russell in winning the nightcap, while Long went 2-for-2 and scored three runs. King (14-8) managed just four hits against UVa-Wise hurler McKenna Falwell with one of those coming from John Battle High School graduate Haylee Dye.
King’s Miller claims weekly honors
King University junior Rikkelle Miller has been selected as the Conference Carolinas Player of the Week.
Miller, a junior transfer from Grambling, led the Tornado to six wins last week, going 9-for-18 at the plate with four doubles, one triple and home run. She also scored six runs and drove in nine.
Whiteside transfers to Western Carolina
Cameron Whiteside announced on social media Tuesday that he would play for NCAA Division I Western Carolina University during the 2021-22 season after transferring from the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.
The Thomasville, North Carolina, native scored 1,333 career points in three seasons for the Highland Cavaliers. He was a first-team All-South Atlantic Conference selection this season after averaging 21.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.5 steals per game, while shooting 48.8 percent from the field.
King falls in marathon
Joshua Kim had 31 kills, 12 digs and three blocks, but King dropped a 21-25, 26-28, 25-21, 25-22, 21-19 Conference Carolina decision to Belmont Abbey.
King (7-11, 4-6) also received 54 assists from JT Deppe and 13 kills and five blocks by Aaron Milstead.
Gardiner leads King on links
Sasha Gardiner finished in a tie for 12th place to lead King at the Agnes McAmis Memorial that concluded on Tuesday in Chuckey, Tennessee.
Gardiner fired an 82 on Monday and 82 in Tuesday’s final round to finish with a 163. Morgan Powers (174) and Riley Grunewald (176) also participated for the Tornado.
Emory & Henry, which like King didn’t have enough players to compile a team score, was led by Emily Smelcer, who finished in 24th place. Abingdon resident McKenna Quillen placed 39th and had a hole-in-one on the 17th hole of her round at Graysburg Hills Golf Course.
The University of Virginia’s College at Wise finished seventh in the team standings with Sarah Arnold (Gate City) placing 26th on the individual leaderboard after rounds of 93 and 87.
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
E&H places 8th, UVa-Wise 9th in Tusculum Invitational
Christopher Schaff shot a 4-over 76 to move up 23 places to finish in a tie for 20th at the Tusculum Invitational on Tuesday at Graysburg Hills Golf Course in Chuckey.
Wesley Jones finished in a tie for 18th as the Wasps were eighth in the team standings.
The University of Virginia’s College at Wise finished behind E&H by one stroke in in placing ninth. Bryce Varner shot rounds of 82 and 70 to finish tied for seventh on the individual leaderboard for the Highland Cavaliers, while Hunter Farley (John Battle) was tied for 26th after rounds of 79 and 81.
Princeton finally chooses nickname
Princeton became the final Appalachian League team to select a nickname for their new college wood-bat league.
Princeton will be known as the Princeton Whistlepigs, which is another name for groundhogs. It is described “as a critter that is adorable, if a bit of a pest to the West Virginia town’s residents.”