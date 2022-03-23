 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

LOCAL BRIEFS: UVa-Wise, Concord split twinbill

  • 0

COLLEGE BASEBALL

UVa-Wise, Concord split twinbill

The University of Virginia’s College at Wise and Concord University split a high-scoring doubleheader on Wednesday.

UVa-Wise earned a 10-9 victory in the opener as Evan Stanley (Wise County Central) scored the game-winning run after Tyler Campbell drew a bases-loaded walk with two outs in the bottom of the 11th inning.

The Highland Cavaliers (8-18) dropped a 14-11 decision in the nightcap, despite a home run and three RBIs from Eastside High School graduate Cole Harness. Harness has connected for six homers this season.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

New East Tennessee State University football coach George Quarles has hired a pair of assistants, including Chris Grimes, who will lead the defensive backs, while Joe Horn will mentor the wide receivers.

Grimes, who was part of the ETSU coaching staff in its return season in 2015, was most recently an assistant at Tennessee Tech for two seasons. He also played for the Golden Eagles.

People are also reading…

Horn, a former standout receiver and assistant at Ashland University, spent last season as a wide receivers coach at Colgate.

ETSU opened spring practice on Wednesday. The Ballad Health Blue Gold Spring Game will be held on April 21.

COLLEGE GOLF

Gardner earns CC top honors for third time

King University women’s golfer Sasha Gardiner has been selected as the Conference Carolinas Women’s Golfer of the Week for the second time this month and third time this season.

Gardiner finished in a tie for first place earlier this week at the Agnes McAmis Memorial at Graysburg Hills Golf Course in Chuckey. It was Gardiner’s second top five and third top 10 finish this season.

UVA Wise Logo
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PREP BASEBALL: Abingdon hands Lebanon first loss since 2019

PREP BASEBALL: Abingdon hands Lebanon first loss since 2019

“ It was a well-played game by both teams,” Abingdon coach Mark Francisco said. “It was a nice battle. Obviously, Coach [Doc] Adams does a tremendous job with his program, he has a talented group that I expect to have another great season.”

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Lewis Hamilton focusing on societal change rather than F1 titles

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts