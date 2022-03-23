LOCAL BRIEFS: UVa-Wise, Concord split twinbill

COLLEGE BASEBALL

UVa-Wise, Concord split twinbill

The University of Virginia’s College at Wise and Concord University split a high-scoring doubleheader on Wednesday.

UVa-Wise earned a 10-9 victory in the opener as Evan Stanley (Wise County Central) scored the game-winning run after Tyler Campbell drew a bases-loaded walk with two outs in the bottom of the 11th inning.

The Highland Cavaliers (8-18) dropped a 14-11 decision in the nightcap, despite a home run and three RBIs from Eastside High School graduate Cole Harness. Harness has connected for six homers this season.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

New East Tennessee State University football coach George Quarles has hired a pair of assistants, including Chris Grimes, who will lead the defensive backs, while Joe Horn will mentor the wide receivers.

Grimes, who was part of the ETSU coaching staff in its return season in 2015, was most recently an assistant at Tennessee Tech for two seasons. He also played for the Golden Eagles.

Horn, a former standout receiver and assistant at Ashland University, spent last season as a wide receivers coach at Colgate.

ETSU opened spring practice on Wednesday. The Ballad Health Blue Gold Spring Game will be held on April 21.

COLLEGE GOLF

Gardner earns CC top honors for third time

King University women’s golfer Sasha Gardiner has been selected as the Conference Carolinas Women’s Golfer of the Week for the second time this month and third time this season.

Gardiner finished in a tie for first place earlier this week at the Agnes McAmis Memorial at Graysburg Hills Golf Course in Chuckey. It was Gardiner’s second top five and third top 10 finish this season.