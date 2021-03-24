LOCAL BRIEFS: UVa-Wise cancels tonight's football game with Tusculum

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

UVa-Wise cancels game with Tusculum

Thursday night’s South Atlantic Conference football game between the University of Virginia’s College at Wise and Tusculum University has been canceled.

UVa-Wise did not meet the healthy roster minimums set forth by the SAC. The Highland Cavaliers (0-2) will close the spring 2021 season on April 2 at Mars Hill.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

King volleys past Warriors

Julie Ward had 15 kills and nine digs and Kayley Holtzclaw (Sullivan Central) added 11 kills to lead King to a 25-19, 25-18, 25-21 Conference Carolinas home victory over Southern Wesleyan.

Georgia Davis dished out 24 assists and eight digs and Katie Harless (Abingdon) added 16 assists and six digs for the Tornado (9-2, 5-1). Abigail Shaffer added 23 digs, while Hailee Blankenship contributed 12 digs.

Generals sting Wasps

Hannah Watson (Dobyns-Bennett) had seven kills and four blocks, and Marissa Snapp (Greeneville) dished out 11 assists in Emory & Henry’s 25-19, 25-25, 25-21 Old Dominion setback against Washington and Lee.

Emory & Henry (0-3) also got 16 digs from Sarah Moore (Dobyns-Bennett).

COLLEGE ACROBATICS AND TUMBLING

White tumbles to honors

Elizabeth White has been selected as the Conference Carolinas Acrobatics & Tumbling Athlete of the Week. White helped King set six program records in a match win over Belmont Abbey, along with the third high point total in program history.