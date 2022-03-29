LOCAL BRIEFS: UVA-Wise baseball splits twinbill with King

COLLEGE BASEBALL

UVa-Wise splits with King

Bret Roberts had three hits and scored twice and DJ Dickson added two hits and two RBIs, leading the University of Virginia’s College at Wise to a 5-3 non-conference victory to split a doubleheader at King.

Five UVa-Wise pitchers (13-19) allowed just one King hit. Nash Bingham got the win, while Hunter Anderson collected the save. Sullivan East graduate Luke Hale was saddled with the loss for King (13-13). Deric Graham (Tennessee High) had the lone hit for the Tornado.

Tennessee High graduate Davis Hall had two hits, including a double, and drove in three runs in the Tornado’s 7-5 opening game win over the Highland Cavaliers.

Wes Bonney had three hits for King, while Lebanon graduate Preston Steele added a hit and scored a run.

Wasps throttle Panthers

Kolby Anderson homered, singled and scored two runs to help Emory & Henry to an 8-2 win over Ferrum.

Abingdon graduate Will Jennings, Triston Hensley and Jared Foley had two hits each for the Wasps (5-13). Will Clark combined with Justin Day to allow just six hits and one earned run.

ETSU topples Highlanders

Jackson Green clubbed a first inning grand slam and David Beam added three hits to lift East Tennessee State to a 14-9 non-conference home victory over Radford.

Tanner Barrs (Abingdon) doubled and drove in two runs for the Highlanders.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Miles keys UVa-Wise split

Alexis Miles hit a three-run eighth inning home run to lift UVa-Wise to a 9-5 South Atlantic Conference victory over Limestone. Mallory McKnight drove in five runs, Kara Long (Lebanon) had a double, single and two runs scored and Kaylee Jones (Eastside) had a double for the Highland Cavaliers (15-11, 7-7). Limestone won the opener 10-0.

MEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Kim earns national honors

King University senior Joshua Kim has been named the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Men’s DI-II National Player of the Week.

Kim averaged 5.00 kills per set in two wins last season, totaling 35 kills, six blocks and five digs, in addition to a .323 hitting percentage for the Tornado.

King falls to Tusculum

Joshua Kim had 16 kills and Chance Hoffman added 10 in King’s 25-20, 23-25, 25-20, 25-21 loss at Tusculum.

JT Deppe dished out 35 assists, while Noah Melendez and Suetonius Harris had eight digs each for the Tornado (12-11).

HIGH SCHOOL SIGNINGS

Bearcats to become Wasps

Virginia High cross country and track teammates Sydney Bonney and Rylee Richardson have committed to continue their academic and athletic careers in the same sports at Emory & Henry College.

PRO BASKETBALL

McClung misses two games

Mac McClung missed his second straight game on Monday night for the South Bay Lakers of the NBA’s G League due to concussion protocols.

The former Gate City High School star did not play on Sunday or Monday against the Agua Caliente Clippers as he was listed as questionable for the latter contest on the team’s game notes. South Bay plays again on Thursday.

McClung is thriving in his first professional season as the dynamic 6-foot-2 guard is averaging 20.9 points, 7.1 assists, 6.9 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 33 G League games.

He made his NBA debut for the Chicago Bulls on Dec. 30 and scored two points in three minutes in a victory over the Atlanta Hawks.

In the regular-season portion of South Bay’s schedule – which began Jan. 5 – McClung is averaging 7.8 assists per contest and that entered Monday as the fifth-best rate in the league.

McClung was recently featured in a story by Jovan Buha of The Athletic last week which discussed how the Southwest Virginia native has emerged as legitimate G League MVP candidate.

South Bay has qualified for the upcoming G League playoffs.

COLLEGE GOLF

ETSU’s Power in Masters

Former East Tennessee State golfer Seamus Power has qualified for next week’s Masters by clinging into a top-50 spot in the Official World Golf Rankings after last weekend’s quarterfinal appearance in the Dell Technologies Match Play Championship.

Power is the first ETSU golfer to compete at the Masters since Mike Hulbert in 1993.

The Masters will be held on April 7-10 in Augusta, Ga.