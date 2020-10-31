 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LOCAL BRIEFS: Union's Castle honored in cross country
0 comments

LOCAL BRIEFS: Union's Castle honored in cross country

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
union

Union High School’s Mark Castle has been selected as the 2019-20 Virginia cross country coach of the year by National Federation of State High School Associations.

Castle guided the school’s boys program to a VHSL Class 2 state title last fall.

PREP GIRLS SOCCER

Greeneville reaches state finals

Lindsey Cook scored two goals as Greeneville cruised to a 6-0 win over Livingston Academy on Saturday in the semifinals of the TSSAA Class AA state tournament.

Kaitlyn Adkins added three assists and Mikayla Weems was in the goal for the shutout. The Greene Devils will go for their second consecutive state championship on Monday in Murfreesboro.

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

Davis, Pacheco lead King

Meg Davis and Jesus Pacheco were the top finishers for the King University cross country team during Saturday’s Tom Scott Open in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Davis, a Dobyns-Bennett High School graduate, placed 16th in the women’s 6K event in 24:03. Pacheco was 21st in the men’s 8K race with a time of 26:30.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PREP FOOTBALL: Cougars, Patriots play final games
Sports News

PREP FOOTBALL: Cougars, Patriots play final games

  • Updated

It is the final game ever for Sullivan Central and the final game of the season for Sullivan East...Tennessee High will have the night off, having had to cancel its game at Sullivan South due to coronavirus issues with the team. 

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts