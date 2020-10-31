LOCAL BRIEFS: Union's Castle honored in cross country

Union High School’s Mark Castle has been selected as the 2019-20 Virginia cross country coach of the year by National Federation of State High School Associations.

Castle guided the school’s boys program to a VHSL Class 2 state title last fall.

PREP GIRLS SOCCER

Greeneville reaches state finals

Lindsey Cook scored two goals as Greeneville cruised to a 6-0 win over Livingston Academy on Saturday in the semifinals of the TSSAA Class AA state tournament.

Kaitlyn Adkins added three assists and Mikayla Weems was in the goal for the shutout. The Greene Devils will go for their second consecutive state championship on Monday in Murfreesboro.

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

Davis, Pacheco lead King

Meg Davis and Jesus Pacheco were the top finishers for the King University cross country team during Saturday’s Tom Scott Open in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Davis, a Dobyns-Bennett High School graduate, placed 16th in the women’s 6K event in 24:03. Pacheco was 21st in the men’s 8K race with a time of 26:30.