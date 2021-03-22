 Skip to main content
LOCAL BRIEFS: Uecker takes over girls basketball at Patrick Henry
Kasey Uecker is the new head coach of the girls basketball program at Patrick Henry High School, officials announced on Monday.

Uecker was a star point guard for the Rebels and has spent the previous two seasons as an assistant coach at her alma mater. She takes over for Tommy Thomas, who resigned last month after 14 seasons at the helm.

MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

King, Belmont Abbey tie

King University is now 1-3-1 after battling to a scoreless tie with Belmont Abbey on Monday.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

Belmont Abbey tops King

Belmont Abbey (2-2-1, 2-1-1) took a 3-1 Conference Carolinas win over King University (1-3-1, 1-3-1) on Monday.

MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF

Wasps tied for eighth

Emory & Henry’s Wesley Jones carded a 76 in the opening round of the Tusculum Invitational on Monday and is tied for 12th among individuals while the Wasps are tied for eighth out of 12 teams.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF

Smelcer leads E&H in tourney

Emory & Henry’s Emily Smelcer is tied for 22nd with an 89 to lead the Wasps in the Agnes McAmis Memorial Tourney in Chuckey, Tennessee.

