LOCAL BRIEFS: Two walkoffs lift King past Lander

Rikkelle Miller scored on an infield error in the bottom of the eighth inning to lead King to a 3-2 second game in and a doubleheader sweep of Lander.

Nickole Counts (Ridgeview) scattered 10 hits in eight innings to pick up the win for King (31-15). Carly Turner and Peyton Day had two hits and Miller scored two runs.

Turner’s 11th home run of the season was a two-run shot in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift King to a 4-2 opening game victory over Barton. Turner also scattered six hits in seven innings while striking out eight to pick up the win.

Haylee Dye (John Battle) had two hits and scored twice. Erin Foster had two hits and Miller drove in two runs.

Wasps homer past Chowan

Hailey Mince, Anna Thomas and Kendall Varner all homered in Emory & Henry’s 10-3 victory over Chowan. Thomas drove in four runs and Mince had three hits and scored four runs. Avery Adkins allowed four hits over seven innings for the win.

Chowan won 8-3 in the second game. Julia Street (Patrick Henry) had a double and Varner added a triple for the Wasps, who improved to 25-14 on the season.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

King splits with Barton

Robbie Scott had three hits, drove in two runs and scored two more to lead King to a 7-5 second game Conference Carolinas victory over Barton. Chase Hilliard and Truman Roper had two hits each. Jakob Brown scattered eight hits for a complete game victory.

Junior Renwick had two hits, including a home run, in a 7-3 loss for King (17-17, 10-12) in the opener. Ray Berry (Chilhowie) took the loss on the mound.

UVa-Wise wins

Garrett Stiltner pitched a complete-game three-hit shutout as the University of Virginia’s College at Wise earned a 1-0 win over Limestone.

Justin Reed (Twin Springs) scored the lone run for the Highland Cavaliers on D.J. Dickson’s RBI double in the sixth inning.