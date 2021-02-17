LOCAL BRIEFS: Two VHSL state semifinal basketball games postponed

Pending weather issues forced a pair of postponements to local Virginia High School League state semifinal basketball games on Wednesday.
George Wythe will now face Honaker in the Class 2 state semifinals tonight at 7 p.m. The Class 2 state semifinal between Radford at Union will now be played on Friday at 7 p.m.
Weather changes wrestling schedule
Inclement weather forced the VHSL to make changes to the state wrestling championships that were slated to begin today at Salem Civic Center.
Class 1 matches will now be held on Saturday in Salem. Class 3 has been moved to Sunday, while Class 2 is now slated for Monday.
VHSL announces swimming changes
The VHSL swim championships that were slated for this week at the Christiansburg Aquatic Center have also been changed due to the impending weather forecast.
The Class 3 meet will now be held in Christiansburg on Feb. 25. Class 1/2 swimming will be held there on March 6.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
King splits with C-N
King University connected for eight home runs in splitting a doubleheader at Carson-Newman University on Wednesday as the Tornado took the opener 8-2 before losing the second game 8-7.
King (1-1) hit four homers in the opener as Erin Foster went 4-for-6 on the day with two home runs in the first game. Tinsley Thompson also had a pair of home runs, including a grand slam.
COLLEGE ATHLETICS
King athletes pick up awards
Four King University student-athletes have earned Conference Carolinas weekly awards in their respective sports.
That includes Trent Mahoney (men’s wrestling), Madi Matthews (women’s swimming), Jon Kuljiak (men’s swimming) and Alex Sodre (men’s tennis).