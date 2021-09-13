 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LOCAL BRIEFS: Two Southwest Virginia football games postponed due to COVID
0 comments

LOCAL BRIEFS: Two Southwest Virginia football games postponed due to COVID

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
v

Two high school football games scheduled for Friday in Southwest Virginia have been postponed.

Virginia High’s highly-anticipated clash at Wise County Central will not be played after COVID-19 issues within the VHS program. No make-up date has been announced.

Additionally, VHS athletic director Brad Harper said that the game scheduled with Lebanon on Sept. 24 has been switched to Sept. 27.

Lebanon will not play Hogoheegee District rival Chilhowie on Friday due to its own COVID-19 issues.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Futures: Jameis Winston to win Comeback Player of the Year?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

LOCAL BRIEFS: More prep football postponements due to COVID
Sports News

LOCAL BRIEFS: More prep football postponements due to COVID

Three high school football games involving local teams were postponed on Monday, while one contest was added to the schedule...West Ridge won the school's first-ever boys golf match on Tuesday...King defeated Tusculum in women's soccer, while UVa-Wise volleyball fell to the Pioneers...East Tennessee State sophomore linebacker Stephen Scott has been chosen as the Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Week.

PREP FOOTBALL: THS takes 33-31 win over Karns
Sports News

PREP FOOTBALL: THS takes 33-31 win over Karns

The Gatorade shower isn’t what it used to be these days because of COVID-19, but as the final horn sounded on Friday night at the Stone Castle, Tennessee High coach Matt Chandler received a shower from water bottles wielded by his jubilant players.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts