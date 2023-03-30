PREP BASKETBALL

TV’s Moore Class 1

player of year

Twin Valley senior Haylee Moore has been chosen by the Virginia High School League as the Class 1 player of the year.

Moore tallied 20.9 points and 15.4 rebounds per game this season for the Panthers.

Eastside’s Azzy Hammons joined Moore on the Class 1 first team, while second team honorees included Rural Retreat’s Brayln Moore and Sarah Williams of J.I. Burton.

Rappahannock County’s Jeff Atkins earned Class 1 girls coach of the year honors.

Lane, Kirtner earn

Class 1 honors

Twin Springs senior Connor Lane and George Wythe sophomore Reed Kirtner have been chosen as first team members to the Virginia High School League All-Class 1 boys basketball team.

Patrick Henry’s Jake Hall and Jonah Looney from Grundy were second team honorees.

Troy Henderson from Class 1 state champion Lancaster earned player of the honors. Coach of the year went to Lancaster’s Dwayne Pinn.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

King slips past Pioneers

Junior Renwick, Ethan Hawkins and Chase Hilliard had two hits each in King’s 3-2 non-conference road win over Tusculum.

Lebanon graduate Preston Steele tripled and drove in a run for the Tornado (11-19), which snapped a five-game losing streak.

Conner Hyatt and Renwick also drove in runs for King. Chilhowie graduate Ray Berry picked up his third save of the season. Rohde Kirkland earned the win, allowing just four hits and one run in five innings on the mound.

Bucs shipwrecked by Pirates

Noah Webb and Cody Miller had two hits apiece, but Seton Hall held off a late ETSU rally to defeat the Buccaneers 3-2 at a soggy Thomas Stadium.

Landon Smiddy surrendered seven hits and three runs in sixth innings to take the loss.

Justin Hanvey and Miller had an RBI apiece for the Bucs (12-12).

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Tornado salvages split

Jessica Campbell had two hits, including a home run, scored three runs and drove in two more in King’s 5-2 Conference Carolinas second game road win at Emmanuel.

A pair of Mountain 7 District graduates, Ridgeview’s Nicole County and Marleigh Duncan of Union, combined for the win and save for the Tornado (19-16, 7-3).

Campbell had two hits, but Emmanuel scored seven first inning runs to defeat King 7-0 in the opening game.

Tennessee High graduate Tori Ryan, Bradlie Warner of West Ridge and Maggie Deel and Haylee Dye of John Battle had a hit apiece for the Tornado. Dye also had a hit in the second game.

MEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

King volleys past Bulldogs

Warren Davis had 18 kills and Jack Sarnowski dished out 40 assists in King’s 25-15, 25-15, 27-25 Conference Carolinas home win over Barton.

Justin Sawyer had 12 digs and Jackson Carroll had 10 digs and seven kills for the Tornado (12-14, 7-5). Kellan Kennedy had eight kills and AJ Drooker added seven digs and five kills.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

ETSU hosts Spring Game today

East Tennessee State host its Ballad Health Spring Game, which will be held today at Greene Stadium.

The spring game will get underway at noon, but prior to the event, the Bucs will hold a Youth Clinic from 10:30-11:30 a.m.

It is free and open to kids in kindergarten through eighth grade. For clinic information, contact Jay Sandos at sandos@etsu.edu.

The spring feature will feature an offense vs. defense scrimmage, including light tackling that will last approximately an hour and a half. The spring game is free and open to the general public. Following the game, fans will be able to meet the Bucs down on the field.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Nickel becomes a Hokie

Tyler Nickel is returning to the commonwealth for the next chapter of his college basketball career. Nickel, who came off the bench as a North Carolina freshman this year, verbally committed to Virginia Tech on Thursday, according to a source with The Roanoke Times.

The 6-foot-7, 220-pound Nickel was a star at East Rockingham High School in Elkton, which is near Harrisonburg.

He scored 2,909 career points, breaking Mac McClung’s Virginia High School League career record. Nickel averaged just 2.1 points and 6.1 minutes in 25 games as a UNC freshman this season. Six of his 15 baskets were 3-pointers.

Nickel, who was used at guard and forward, snared 16 rebounds. He played 25 minutes in the team’s December loss at Virginia Tech. He scored eight points. That game was one of only four games this season in which he played double figures in minutes.

He becomes the second player this week to decide to transfer to Virginia Tech.

Mekhi Long, whose Old Dominion team also lost to Virginia Tech this season, also intends to join the Hokies.