LOCAL BRIEFS: Twin Valley's game at Twin Springs set for March 22

Twin Valley’s season-opening trip to Twin Springs scheduled for Monday has been postponed until March 22 due to COVID-19 issues in the Twin Valley program.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

ETSU picks up two SoCon awards

ETSU running back Quay Holmes has been chosen as the Southern Conference Offensive Player of the Week, while SoCon Defensive Player of the Week went to Donavan Manuel.

Holmes ran for 125 yards and two touchdowns in ETSU’s season-opening 24-17 win over Samford. Manuel recorded nine tackles for a defense that allowed just 161 yards in the final three quarters of the game.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Ford claims Conference Carolinas award

King junior Julie Ford has been selected as the Conference Carolina’s Defensive Player of the Week for the Tornado.

A native of Cooperstown, N.Y., Ford tallied 10.7 points and 7.7 rebounds in two games last week, in addition to five blocked shots and two steals.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

King pushes season finales back a day