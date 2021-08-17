LOCAL BRIEFS: Twin Springs football on COVID-19 hiatus

Floyd, a Georgia native and former star at King University, finished with two points, one assist, one steal and two turnovers. He played in four games for the Lakers and averaged 7.3 points, 1.8 assists and 1.3 steals.

GOLF

Brittain earns second seed for VSGA match play

Tazewell, Virginia’s own Buck Brittain earned the second seed for match play at the Virginia State Golf Association Senior Amateur at the Boar’s Head Resort in Charlottesville.

Brittain, the defending tournament champion, fired rounds of 69 and 67 for a six-under par 136 in the stroke play portion of the event. That was two strokes behind medalist Keith Decker from Martinsville.

Brittain will play No. 31 Jack Allara from Roanoke today at 9:12 a.m. as match play begins.

Brittain beat Charlottesville’s Bowen Sargent in last year’s title match. Sargent is the fifth seed this year in match play.

How does Brittain feel being the defending champ?

“I think you feel like you play with a lot more confidence. I’ve done it, so I know I can do it. … It’s so much different than earlier this year, playing the regular Am. I’m so outdone, playing with those young kids, that I have to play my absolute best if I want to compete,” Brittain said in a VSGA press release. “I mean, you have to play well here, you have to play steady, because all of these guys are good. But I feel like I can play with any of them.”