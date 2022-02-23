LOCAL BRIEFS: TSSAA state meet begins in Franklin

PREP WRESTLING
TSSAA state meet begins in Franklin
Several local athletes will participate in the TSSAA Wrestling Championships beginning today and continuing through Saturday at the Williamson County Ag. Exposition Arena in Franklin.
Leading the local contingent is Tennessee High senior Perry Roller, who captured the Region 1-A title in the 138-pound weight class. Roller will be joined by teammates Keith Ankers, Aiden Ferrell and Sam Weddington.
Sullivan East will be represented by Jake Turpin, Donovan Smith-Peters, Dawson Jones and James Roberts. Chipi Hamelryck, Hailey Robinson, Amelia Malcolm and Christa Whitaker-Fortuner in the girls competition. West Ridge’s first state meet qualifier is also a female competitor, Angel Coger.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Cavaliers outlast Pioneers
Nia Vanzant had 20 points and Kalee Johnson (Happy Valley) had 11 points and 10 rebounds in the University of Virginia’s College at Wise’s 67-56 South Atlantic Conference victory over Tusculum.
Katlin Burger added 12 points and Mackenzie King had 10 for the Highland Cavaliers (11-15, 11-12), which will conclude its regular season by hosting Catawba on Saturday.
Eagles grounded by Catawba Valley
Southwest Virginia Community College dropped its regular season finale, falling 78-37 at Catawba Valley Community College.
The Eagles dropped to 15-8.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Tusculum thumps UVA-Wise
Kervens Yacinthe scored 20 points to lead UVa-Wise, but the Highland Cavaliers dropped a lopsided 89-62 South Atlantic Conference decision to Tusculum.
Joel Pettiford added 14 points and Bradley Dean (Gate City) added 12 points for UVa-Wise (4-23, 3-20), which will conclude its season on Saturday by hosting Catawba.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Turner goes deep twice in King victory
Carly Turner hit a pair of three-run home runs in King’s 13-5 non-conference victory at Lincoln Memorial, which followed a first game 8-3 loss to the Railsplitters.
King scored 13 runs and banged out 20 hits to improve to 6-4 on the season. Turner had four of those hits and scored two runs. John Battle graduate Haylee Dye and Tinsley Thompson tallied three hits apiece. Dye also had two RBIs for the Tornado.
Rikkelle Miller homered and Dye had two hits and scored twice in the opening game loss. Ridgeview graduate Nikole Counts took the loss in the circle.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
ETSU’s Player picked by USFL’s Maulers
Former East Tennessee State defensive standout Nasir Player was selected in the third round by the Pittsburgh Maulers of the United States Football League (USFL) on Tuesday night.
The eight-team league conducted the first 12 rounds of its draft on Tuesday. The USFL season is slated to begin on April 16.
Player was a third-time All-Southern Conference honoree and was named to seven All-American squads in his final two years. Player, who appeared in 43 games, starting in 40, finished his career with 182 tackles, 40 tackles for loss and18.5 sacks.
He signed as a free agent by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020.