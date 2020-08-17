You have permission to edit this article.
LOCAL BRIEFS: TSSAA makes classification changes
tssaa

The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association landscape will look much different when the 2021-22 school year begins.

The league will go from the current three classes to a four-class system set up in boys basketball, girls basketball, baseball and softball for two years. Eight teams will qualify for the state tournament in each sport.

The plans for folleyball (three classes), soccer (three classes), track and field (three classes), cross country (two classes), golf (two classes), tennis (two classes) and wrestling (two classes) were also unveiled by the TSSAA’s Board of Control.

Football will not undergo any changes in the next cycle as nine state champions – six in Division I and three in Division II – will still be crowned.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Central loses opener

Science Hill posted a 25-21, 25-20, 18-25, 25-16 win over Sullivan Central on Monday night in the season-opening match for both teams.

Central hosts Tennessee High today.

