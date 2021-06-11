 Skip to main content
LOCAL BRIEFS: Trent takes over as girls basketball coach at Thomas Walker
LOCAL BRIEFS: Trent takes over as girls basketball coach at Thomas Walker

Allen Trent is the new head girls basketball coach at Thomas Walker High School.

The 2009 graduate of the school has served as the head coach of the junior varsity team for the last five years at this alma mater. He also coached JV volleyball.

Trent takes over for Jonathan Lovelace, who resigned after three successful seasons and guided TW to a Region 1D runner-up finish during the 2019-20 season.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Sock Puppets stomp State Liners

Bristol’s only trip of the season to Burling resulted in the State Liners getting socked by the Sock Puppets.

Burlington pounded out 12 hits and benefited from seven walks in a 12-4 Appalachian League lambasting of the Liners on Friday.

The State Liners (2-4) had dropped a 16-7 decision to the same squad on Thursday.

Bristol received two hits apiece from Tyler Jackson and Cort Maynard. The State Liners host the Kingsport Axmen tonight in the first of a two-game series.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

ETSU adds Nunez to roster

East Tennessee State men’s basketball coach Desmond Oliver continues to add to program, signing Matt Nunez, a 7-foot, 230-pound post player, who is from Newport News, Va.

Munez concluded this past season at Hargrave Military Academy where they finished with an overall record of 31-1. He previously played at Walsingham High School in Williamsburg, Va.

