LOCAL BRIEFS: Trembley to manage State Liners

Former Baltimore Orioles manager Dave Trembley will pilot the Bristol State Liners this summer in the new version of the Appalachian League.

Trembely has coached baseball at all levels and went 187-283 from 2007-2010 as Baltimore’s skipper. In the minor leagues, he managed the Class AA Harrisburg Senators to the 1987 Eastern League title and the High-A Daytona Cubs to the 1995 Florida State League championship.

He most recently served as the director of player development for the Atlanta Braves in 2014 and 2015.

A former big-league manager piloting Bristol’s Appalachian League entry has happened before. Nick Leyva managed the Bristol White Sox in 2002 and 2006 after previously guiding the Philadelphia Phillies from 1989-1991.

The Appy League has transitioned from a professional rookie-league to an amateur wood-bat league for rising college freshmen and sophomores.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Counts, Sams star in King sweep

Nikole Counts (Ridgeview) and Chelsea Sams (Sullivan East) were the stars in King University’s doubleheader sweep of Southern Wesleyan.