LOCAL BRIEFS: Trembley to manage State Liners

Former Baltimore Orioles manager Dave Trembley will pilot the Bristol State Liners this summer in the new version of the Appalachian League.
Trembely has coached baseball at all levels and went 187-283 from 2007-2010 as Baltimore’s skipper. In the minor leagues, he managed the Class AA Harrisburg Senators to the 1987 Eastern League title and the High-A Daytona Cubs to the 1995 Florida State League championship.
He most recently served as the director of player development for the Atlanta Braves in 2014 and 2015.
A former big-league manager piloting Bristol’s Appalachian League entry has happened before. Nick Leyva managed the Bristol White Sox in 2002 and 2006 after previously guiding the Philadelphia Phillies from 1989-1991.
The Appy League has transitioned from a professional rookie-league to an amateur wood-bat league for rising college freshmen and sophomores.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Counts, Sams star in King sweep
Nikole Counts (Ridgeview) and Chelsea Sams (Sullivan East) were the stars in King University’s doubleheader sweep of Southern Wesleyan.
Counts pitched a four-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts in a 2-0 win in the opener, while Sams slugged a walk-off RBI double in the bottom of the seventh inning of a 4-3 triumph in the nightcap.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
ETSU hires Harris as head coach
Simon Harris, a former player and assistant coach at North Carolina State, has been chosen as the ninth head coach in East Tennessee State women’s program history.
Harris, who played at both Elon and N.C. State, graduating in 2010, spent one year overseas in Ireland before joining the men’s basketball staff at Dayton.
He has served as a women’s assistant at Dayton, N.C. State and Ohio State.
Harris replaces Brittany Ezell, who posted 105-132 record in eight seasons at ETSU, including a 4-16 mark this season.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
King Tornado triumphs
Katie Harless (Abingdon) dished out 24 assists and Hailee Blankenship slammed down 12 kills as the King University Tornado improved to 8-2 with a 25-10, 25-19, 25-17 victory over Chowan.
MEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
King loses fourth straight
Limestone University sent King to its fourth straight loss with a 25-17, 29-27, 25-15 victory over the Tornado. Joshua Kim led King (7-10) with 11 kills.