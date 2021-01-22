LOCAL BRIEFS: Tornado women top Southern Wesleyan

Kiki Samsel led a balanced attack with 15 points as the King University Tornado topped Southern Wesleyan, 93-41, for a Conference Carolinas women’s basketball win.

King (2-1) had 13 different players reach the scoring column and forced 25 turnovers.

ETSU falls to 2-9

A fourth-quarter comeback bid fell short as East Tennessee State University dropped a 56-53 decision to Southern Conference rival UNC Greensboro. The Buccaneers (2-9) were led by 12 points from Carly Hooks.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Southern Wesleyan smashes King

Southern Wesleyan shot 49.3 percent from the field in collecting a 104-89 Conference Carolinas win over King University on Friday.

King (2-3) was led by the 31-point, nine-rebound, four-steal performance of MJ Foust, while Michael Mays (Tennessee High) added 17 points. Southern Wesleyan has won three of the last four meetings with King and eliminated the Tornado from last season’s conference tournament.

ETSU game postponed