LOCAL BRIEFS: Tornado women top Southern Wesleyan

Kiki Samsel led a balanced attack with 15 points as the King University Tornado topped Southern Wesleyan, 93-41, for a Conference Carolinas women’s basketball win.
King (2-1) had 13 different players reach the scoring column and forced 25 turnovers.
ETSU falls to 2-9
A fourth-quarter comeback bid fell short as East Tennessee State University dropped a 56-53 decision to Southern Conference rival UNC Greensboro. The Buccaneers (2-9) were led by 12 points from Carly Hooks.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Southern Wesleyan smashes King
Southern Wesleyan shot 49.3 percent from the field in collecting a 104-89 Conference Carolinas win over King University on Friday.
King (2-3) was led by the 31-point, nine-rebound, four-steal performance of MJ Foust, while Michael Mays (Tennessee High) added 17 points. Southern Wesleyan has won three of the last four meetings with King and eliminated the Tornado from last season’s conference tournament.
ETSU game postponed
East Tennessee State’s Southern Conference home game with Samford set for Monday has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 (coronavirus) tests and quarantine requirements within Samford’s program. ETSU (8-5, 4-1) hosts Furman today at 4 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
King wins season-opener
Joshua Kim had 18 kills and 11 digs as the King University Tornado opened the season with a 21-25, 25-23, 25-18, 28-26 win over Saint Francis of Pennsylvania.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
King’s Ridley ranked by NWCA
King University wrestling Cade Ridley remains ranked in the latest National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) poll.
Ridley, who is 1-1 on the season, is ranked 11th in the nation at 285 pounds.