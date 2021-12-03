LOCAL BRIEFS: Tornado flattens Francis Marion in men's basketball

Blake Atwood (Johnson County) scored 19 points as King University had no trouble in earning a 98-82 Conference Carolinas victory over Francis Marion.

Darron Howard added 24 points for the Tornado, now 4-2.

E&H bops Brevard

Gabe Brown (Ridgeview) finished with 29 points, nine rebounds and two steals as Emory & Henry College improved to 5-2 with a 70-57 win over Brevard.

Brown hit seven 3-pointers.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Tornado topped by Francis Marion

A 19-0 run to start the second quarter was the spark Francis Marion needed in an 89-70 Conference Carolinas win over King University. King (4-2, 3-1) was led by Trinity Lee’s 18 points and six rebounds.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE WRESTLING

Mortimer earns NWCA honors