LOCAL BRIEFS: Tornado flattens Francis Marion in men's basketball

Blake Atwood (Johnson County) scored 19 points as King University had no trouble in earning a 98-82 Conference Carolinas victory over Francis Marion.
Darron Howard added 24 points for the Tornado, now 4-2.
E&H bops Brevard
Gabe Brown (Ridgeview) finished with 29 points, nine rebounds and two steals as Emory & Henry College improved to 5-2 with a 70-57 win over Brevard.
Brown hit seven 3-pointers.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Tornado topped by Francis Marion
A 19-0 run to start the second quarter was the spark Francis Marion needed in an 89-70 Conference Carolinas win over King University. King (4-2, 3-1) was led by Trinity Lee’s 18 points and six rebounds.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE WRESTLING
Mortimer earns NWCA honors
King University freshman wrestler Sage Mortimer began her college career with a 7-0 record, including a Missouri Valley Open championship, and has been selected as the National Wrestling Coaches Association Southeast Wrestler of the Month.
MEN’S COLLEGE WRESTLING
King moves up to 21
The King men’s wrestling program has moved up to 21st in the NWCA rankings. Christian Small (141) and Dallas Boone (157) are both included in the NWCA individual rankings as well.
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Lilly tabbed as ETSU coach
David Lilly, who has spent the last four seasons as head men’s soccer coach at Milligan, has been chosen to the same position at East Tennessee State. Lilly was an assistant at ETSU from 2010-17.