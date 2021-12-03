 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LOCAL BRIEFS: Tornado flattens Francis Marion in men's basketball
0 comments

LOCAL BRIEFS: Tornado flattens Francis Marion in men's basketball

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
king

Blake Atwood (Johnson County) scored 19 points as King University had no trouble in earning a 98-82 Conference Carolinas victory over Francis Marion.

Darron Howard added 24 points for the Tornado, now 4-2.

E&H bops Brevard

Gabe Brown (Ridgeview) finished with 29 points, nine rebounds and two steals as Emory & Henry College improved to 5-2 with a 70-57 win over Brevard.

Brown hit seven 3-pointers.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Tornado topped by Francis Marion

A 19-0 run to start the second quarter was the spark Francis Marion needed in an 89-70 Conference Carolinas win over King University. King (4-2, 3-1) was led by Trinity Lee’s 18 points and six rebounds.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE WRESTLING

Mortimer earns NWCA honors

King University freshman wrestler Sage Mortimer began her college career with a 7-0 record, including a Missouri Valley Open championship, and has been selected as the National Wrestling Coaches Association Southeast Wrestler of the Month.

MEN’S COLLEGE WRESTLING

King moves up to 21

The King men’s wrestling program has moved up to 21st in the NWCA rankings. Christian Small (141) and Dallas Boone (157) are both included in the NWCA individual rankings as well.

MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

Lilly tabbed as ETSU coach

David Lilly, who has spent the last four seasons as head men’s soccer coach at Milligan, has been chosen to the same position at East Tennessee State. Lilly was an assistant at ETSU from 2010-17.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

MLB lockout: What you need to know

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PREP BASKETBALL: John Battle shoots past Maroons in Ballard Lee Tip-Off
Sports News

PREP BASKETBALL: John Battle shoots past Maroons in Ballard Lee Tip-Off

The season has just begun, but John Battle High School’s steady senior point guard and promising freshman post player have already formed a cohesive combination. It showed on Wednesday as the Trojans beat George Wythe 

64-54 in a boys final in the first round of the Coach Ballard Lee Tip-Off Tournament at Virginia High’s Bearcat Den. The John Battle girls also won, defeating 58-50. 

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts