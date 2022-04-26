LOCAL BRIEFS: Top-seeded King softball opens Conference Carolinas tourney on Thursday

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

King opens Conference Carolinas tourney Thursday

The top-seeded King University softball team will open Conference Carolinas tournament play on Thursday in the first round in Duncan, S.C.

King (37-15), which earned a share of the Conference Carolinas regular season title last weekend, enters with an 11-game win streak, and will play either Lees-McRae or North Greenville at 6:30 p.m. The tournament continue through Sunday, with the winner earned an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

King’s Turner earns CC weekly award

King pitcher and first baseman Carly Turner has been chosen as the Conference Carolinas Player of the Week.

Turner paced King to a 6-0 record last week, batting .450 with eight runs scored and six RBIs. She was also 2-0 in the circle with a 2.77 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings in the circle.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Moore earns top honors for Tornado

King University hurler Drew Moore has been chosen as the Conference Carolinas Player of the Week.

Moore tossed six innings in a win over Chowan last Saturday, allowing just one hit and striking out 11 batters. Moore improved to 7-3 with his second double-digit strikeout performance of the season.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Aluma declares for NBA draft

Keve Aluma won’t be part of the Virginia Tech men’s basketball team next season, but Memphis transfer John Camden will be.

Aluma, a Tech standout who had entered the NBA draft earlier this month while maintaining his college eligibility, tweeted Monday that he will be signing with an agent, according to The Roanoke Times.

The Hokies picked up another player, however, when Camden tweeted Monday night that he has decided to transfer to Tech.

The 6-foot-8, 208-pound Camden will be a redshirt freshman on next season’s team. He played two minutes in Memphis’ season opener last November but never played again and wound up redshirting.

MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF

King seeded 10th in regionals

Conference Carolinas champion King University will be seeded 10th in the 20-team NCAA Division II South/Southeast Regional at Kinderlou Forest Golf Club on May 5-7 in Valdosta, Ga.

It marks the first time in program history that King has qualified as a team for the NCAA regionals. Richard Powell qualified as an individual in 2013.

ACROBATICS & TUMBLING

Guittard earns All-America honors

King University’s has been selected for National Collegiate Acrobatics & Tumbling Association (NCATA) All-America honors.

Guittard becomes the fourth King athlete earn All-America honors. She has also been a three-time All-Conference Carolinas selection and was the 2019 Eastern College Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year.

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

Prep match at The Meadows to serve as fundraiser

When Patrick Henry and Holston meet in a Hogoheegee District boys soccer match on Thursday at The Meadows Sports Complex in Abingdon, it will also serve as a fundraiser for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundatio (JDRF).

According to a press release from Holston, the Cavaliers have two players and a coach - and Patrick Henry has one player - with Type 1 Diabetes.

The teams have already raised more than $1,200 for JDRF, according to the release. Donations will be accepted, and a t-shirt will be available for purchase at the game.

Donations can also be made at www2.jdrf.org/goto/kickdiabetes until April 30.

HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETICS

Trio of Vikings to commit to next level

A trio of Tennessee High student-athletes will make commitments to continue their academic and athletic careers during a signing ceremony today at Viking Hall.

They includes the baseball duo of Brayden Blevins (Emory & Henry) and Logan Quales (Walters State), along with Kenzie Orfield, who plans to play softball at Alice Lloyd.