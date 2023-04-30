COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Title defense still possible for King

The King softball team will have an opportunity today to defend its Conference Carolinas championship after defeating Lees-McRae and Barton on Sunday in elimination games in Duncan, S.C.

Jessica Campbell laced a three-run home run and a double, scored three times and walked twice and John Battle graduate Maggie Deel had a double, single and two RBIs in King's 9-6 second game win over Barton.

Savana Luper picked up the win, while Madison Walter came out of the bullpen to get the final two outs.

Tinsley Thompson hit a two-run home run and Lauren Lawson added a three-run shot to lift King to a 7-3 win over Lees-McRae in Sunday's opening game.

John Battle graduate Haylee Dye added a two-run homer in the fourth for the Tornado. Walter and Luper combined on a seven-hitter in the circle.

King (35-21) will face Francis Marion today having to win games to claim the title and the automatic bid to the NCAA Division II national tournament.

E&H finishes with sweep

Emory & Henry finished its 2023 season with a doubleheader sweep of Bluefield State, defeating the Blues 8-0 and 23-1 on its home field.

Avery Adkins picked up her 20th win of the season in the opener, allowing three hits and striking out five. Lydia Taylor and Morgan Silvis homered and combined for seven RBIs.

Emily Scaggs, Silvis and Taylor all homered in the Wasps' second game rout of the Blues. Mackenzie Williams and Taylor drove in three runs each. MaKayla Dowdy and Olivia Yates combined to allow four hits and strike out four.

Emory & Henry (23-16) was not eligible for the South Atlantic Conference tournament due to still transitioning to NCAA Division II.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Saylors signs with Bengals

Former East Tennessee State running back and return specialist Jacob Saylors was bypassed in the NFL draft, but was signed as a free agent by the Cincinnati Bengals.

Saylors was an All-Southern Conference and All-America selection for the Buccaneers, rushing for 1,307 yards and 15 touchdowns last season.