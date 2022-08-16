LOCAL BRIEFS: Tickle finishes strong at U.S. Amateur

GOLF

Tickle finishes strong at U.S. Amateur

Jet Tickle didn’t make the match-play portion of the U.S. Amateur, but the University of Tennessee golfer who went to Tennessee High finished stroke play strong.

Tickle shot a 68 on Tuesday at Arcola Country Club in Paramus, New Jersey, and finished tied for 183rd on the individual leaderboard of the 312-man tournament.

He improved 14 strokes from the 86 he shot in Monday’s opening round as he recorded five birdies, 10 pars and just three bogeys.

Western Carolina University’s Adam Hooker (Lebanon) shot an 81, following up his first-round total of 79. His two-day total of 160 meant he was tied for 268th.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

BHC magazine to publish soon

The Bristol Herald Courier’s high school football magazine “Under the Lights” will be published on Sunday, Aug. 28.

Twenty-six schools will be featured in the 92-page section, including team previews, schedules, rosters, photos and more.

Individual copies will also be available for purchase.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

ETSU announces non-conference schedule

The East Tennessee State men’s basketball team announced its non-conference schedule on Wednesday, including home games against Appalachian State, UNC Asheville, Jacksonville State and Little Rock, along with road trips to Georgia and LSU.

ETSU will open its season on Nov. 7 by hosting Emory & Henry, which is making the jump to NCAA Division II this season. These clubs have met 48 times, with the last meeting coming in 1997.

The Bucs will also play in the Asheville Championship on Nov. 11-13. ETSU will visit Georgia on Nov. 27 and LSU on Dec. 22.

COLLEGE SOCCER

E&H represented on SAC all-conference teams

The Emory & Henry College men’s soccer team has been picked to finish 12th out of 12 teams in the South Atlantic Conference preseason rankings.

E&H did place senior Nino Egli and junior Louis Pereira-Scott on the All-SAC preseason third team.

Emory & Henry, which will open the 2022 season on Aug. 27 at Warren Wilson College, was 4-10 last season. The Wasps return 14 players, including six starters from that club.

Reigning SAC regular season champ Carson-Newman was picked the win the league.

E&H was also picked 12th in the SAC women’s poll, with Catawba picked at the top.

Sophomore forward Camilla Dobraniecki was selected to the SAC preseason third team.

E&H, which opens on Aug. 31 by hosting Washington Adventist, returns 20 players, including nine starters from last year’s 9-3-2 team.