LOCAL BRIEFS: Ticket availability released by Virginia High
LOCAL BRIEFS: Ticket availability released by Virginia High

Virginia High logo

Virginia High logo 

Anyone wishing to purchase tickets for Virginia High’s season-opening football game on Friday night at Gene Malcolm Stadium with Tazewell must get them via online methods or by purchasing tickets at the gate with a debit or credit card.

No cash will be accepted.

Tickets can be purchased at https://gofan.co/

Tickets are $6, with an additional convenience fee if purchased at the gate.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m., with kickoff slated for 7 p.m.

Spectators are urged to follow COVID-19 rules, keeping 3-6 feet of distance between non-family members.

