LOCAL BRIEFS: THS' Zoe Arrington places 15th in cross country meet

Tennessee High sophomore Zoe Arrington placed 15th in the RunningLane National Championship on Saturday in Huntsville, Ala.

Arrington finished the 3.1 mile course in 17:49.50, which also qualified her as a second team All-American honoree.

Science Hill junior Jenna Hutchins set what Milesplit.com called the new all-time high school best mark in a time of 15:58.42.

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

Stallworth takes gold for ETSU

Lindsey Stallworth became the first cross country runner in 23 years to claim the Southern Conference women’s championship on Saturday in Macon, Ga.

Stallworth, a native of Knoxville, recorded a time of 17:15.62 at the Georgia Premier Cross Country Course. Stallworth joined ETSU coach Catherine (Berry) Layne as the only ETSU female runners to claim a SoCon title. Layne won the title in 1997.