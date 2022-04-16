 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LOCAL BRIEFS: THS trio leads King to win

Tennessee High graduates Davis Hall, Deric Graham and Bodhi Baker helped King University collect a 7-4 Conference Carolinas baseball win over Barton on Saturday.

Hall had two hits for King (18-17, 11-12) and is now hitting .282 with 18 RBIs.

Graham drove in three runs to bring his season RBI total to 11. He has a .290 batting average.

Baker pitched a scoreless inning and now has a 7.20 ERA in 10 relief outings in 2022.

UVa-Wise sweeps twinbill

Tyler Campbell established a single-season program record as the University of Virginia’s College at Wise swept a South Atlantic Conference doubleheader from Limestone, winning both games 5-3.

Campbell hit his 16th home run in the opener to establish a new mark for the Highland Cavaliers. Josh Scarborough had held the record of 15 homers since 202.

In the nightcap, Brock Duff, David Kelliher and Jacob Stuart (Galax) combined to pitch an eight-hitter as UVa-Wise (17-28, 6-15) completed the sweep.

