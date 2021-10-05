LOCAL BRIEFS: THS' Simcox ties for 4th in state golf

King (9-7, 4-2) received 10 digs and six kills from Julie Ward.

WOMEN’S WRESTLING

Hildebrandt to wrestle for gold

Former King University women’s wrestling Sarah Hildebrandt will compete in the finals of today’s Senior World Championship in Oslo, Norway.

Hildebrandt, who won bronze in the 50g at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in August, claimed three victories and will wrestle for gold today against 2017 Cadet World champion Remina Yoshimoto of Japan.

Fellow King graduate Forrest Molinari will wrestle for bronze today after finishing 3-1 on the day.

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

SWCC’s Campbell takes 2nd place

Mitchell Campbell, a cross country runner at Southwest Virginia Community College, finished second overall at the Breaks Park Kiwanis Run over the weekend, according to SWCC social media.

It was Campbell’s third second place finish this season.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S GOLF

Sararat guides King to 7th place finish