LOCAL BRIEFS: THS' Simcox ties for 4th in state golf

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
Simcox ties for 4th in TSSAA golf
Tennessee High senior golfer Madeline Simcox finished tied for fourth in the TSSAA Class AA Girls Golf Championship on Tuesday at Sevierville Golf Club in Sevierville, Tennessee.
Simcox followed up a 3-over 73 on Monday with a 1-over 71 in Tuesday’s final round to finish with a two-tally of 144
Simcox finished in a tie for 20th last year in helping Tennessee High to a state runner-up finish. She tied for fifth in 2019 as the Vikings placed third as a team
Sophie Dipaolo of Franklin won the girls title by four strokes with a 4-under 136.
COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCER
Egli guides E&H to win
Junior forward Nino Egli (Switzerland) scored three goals as the Emory & Henry Wasps rolled to an 8-2 win over Toccoa Falls.
Other standouts for E&H (2-6) included Ethan Taylor and Ben Ashfield, who supplied two assists apiece.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Lions roar past Tornado
Brittney Ramsey had 10 kills, Katie Harless (Abingdon) dished out 12 assists and Claire Wilson tallied 17 digs in King’s 25-19, 25-23, 25-14 Conference Carolinas loss to Emmanuel.
King (9-7, 4-2) received 10 digs and six kills from Julie Ward.
WOMEN’S WRESTLING
Hildebrandt to wrestle for gold
Former King University women’s wrestling Sarah Hildebrandt will compete in the finals of today’s Senior World Championship in Oslo, Norway.
Hildebrandt, who won bronze in the 50g at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in August, claimed three victories and will wrestle for gold today against 2017 Cadet World champion Remina Yoshimoto of Japan.
Fellow King graduate Forrest Molinari will wrestle for bronze today after finishing 3-1 on the day.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
SWCC’s Campbell takes 2nd place
Mitchell Campbell, a cross country runner at Southwest Virginia Community College, finished second overall at the Breaks Park Kiwanis Run over the weekend, according to SWCC social media.
It was Campbell’s third second place finish this season.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S GOLF
Sararat guides King to 7th place finish
Kornbongkoat Sararat took her second top five finish of the season, leading King to an eighth place finish in the Patsy Rendleman Invitational in Southern Pines, N.C.