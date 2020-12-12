 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LOCAL BRIEFS: THS' Roller wins wrestling title
0 comments

LOCAL BRIEFS: THS' Roller wins wrestling title

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
t

Tennessee High’s Perry Roller won the 126-pound weight class at Saturday’s Indian Classic wrestling tournament in Kingsport, Tennessee.

Roller pinned Science Hill’s Hayden Bodo in 2:51 in the finals.

Reece Nelson placed third in the 132-pound weight class, while heavyweight Tyler Fields recorded a fifth-place finish. THS finished eighth in the team standings (71.5), while host Dobyns-Bennett won the event with a score of 212.5.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Home opener a dud for ETSU

It’s probably a good thing fans weren’t allowed at Brooks Gym on Saturday due to COVID- issues.

Carly Hooks scored 10 points and Jasmine Sanders added nine points and seven rebounds, but East Tennessee State was thumped 68-38 by visiting Presbyterian. ETSU trailed 23-5 after the first quarter.

Tionna Carter led the Blue Hose (1-1) with 16 points.

ETSU (1-3), which shot just 21.2 percent from the field, will visit Davidson on Friday.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts