LOCAL BRIEFS: THS' Roller wins wrestling title

Tennessee High’s Perry Roller won the 126-pound weight class at Saturday’s Indian Classic wrestling tournament in Kingsport, Tennessee.
Roller pinned Science Hill’s Hayden Bodo in 2:51 in the finals.
Reece Nelson placed third in the 132-pound weight class, while heavyweight Tyler Fields recorded a fifth-place finish. THS finished eighth in the team standings (71.5), while host Dobyns-Bennett won the event with a score of 212.5.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Home opener a dud for ETSU
It’s probably a good thing fans weren’t allowed at Brooks Gym on Saturday due to COVID- issues.
Carly Hooks scored 10 points and Jasmine Sanders added nine points and seven rebounds, but East Tennessee State was thumped 68-38 by visiting Presbyterian. ETSU trailed 23-5 after the first quarter.
Tionna Carter led the Blue Hose (1-1) with 16 points.
ETSU (1-3), which shot just 21.2 percent from the field, will visit Davidson on Friday.
