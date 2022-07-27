 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LOCAL BRIEFS: THS' Roller bound for Ferrum

  • Updated
roller

Tennessee High's Perry Roller

 Allen Gregory | Bristol Herald Courier

COLLEGE WRESTLING

Roller headed to Ferrum

Tennessee High’s Perry Roller will continue his wrestling career at Ferrum College.

Roller went 34-6 during the 2021-22 season and recorded a fourth-place finish in the 138-pound weight class at the TSSAA Class A state wrestling tournament. He won more than 100 matches over the course of his career.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

State Liners game postponed

Bristol’s Appalachian League game with the Princeton WhistlePigs was postponed on Wednesday due to wet field conditions at DeVault Stadium.

The teams will play a doubleheader today at 6 p.m. with gates opening at 5 p.m.

Bristol (12-32) has lost six straight and the State Liners have a league-worst .349 on-base percentage, while the team’s 7.66 ERA also ranks last in the 10-team Appy League.

THE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

Bucketneers suffer heart-breaking loss

Playing without Jalen Riley – their second-leading scorer – the second-seeded Bucketneers – representing East Tennessee State - fell to top-seeded Best Virginia, 63-62, in the third round of the TBT on Wednesday night inside the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

Desonta Bradford netted a game-high 22 points and T.J. Cromer scored 13 of his 16 points in the second half, but after using a 7-0 run to go up one during the Elam Ending, Best Virginia’s Kevin Jones netted the game-winning jumper en route to lifting the West Virginia alumni team to the Elite Eight.

With the win, Best Virginia advanced to the Elite Eight and take on Red Scare Friday night in Dayton.

