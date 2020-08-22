 Skip to main content
LOCAL BRIEFS: THS goes 3-1 in Cyclone Invite
Jamayia Honaker had a big day as the Tennessee High Vikings compiled a 3-1 record on Saturday at the Cyclone Invitational in Elizabethton.

THS earned its first win of the season with a sweep of Elizabethton and followed that up with triumphs over South Greene and Chuckey-Doak. The Vikings (3-3) lost in the Gold Bracket Semifinals to Anderson County.

Honaker had 28 kills in four matches for THS, while Marley Johns (12 kills, four blocks), Sydney Freeman (eight kills), Sophie Meade (eight kills), Madison Curtin (37 assists), Grayson Phipps (38 digs) and Sydnee Penland (24 digs) also played well.

The Vikings host Science Hill on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Pigage joins King staff

Sydney Pigage is the new graduate assistant coach for the King University volleyball team.

Pigage is a 2020 graduate of King and was a star player for the Tornado.

