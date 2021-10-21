 Skip to main content
LOCAL BRIEFS: THS, East part of Upper Lakes Conference
  • Updated
Upper Lakes Conference

Upper Lakes Conference logo 

PREP BASKETBALL

The five-team Class AA, District 1 boys and girls basketball league will be known as the Upper Lakes Conference, according to Tennessee High boys hoops coach Michael McMeans.

The Upper Lakes Conference, which will be comprised of Tennessee High, Sullivan East, Volunteer, Unicoi County and Elizabethton, will host its media day on Oct. 28 at Volunteer High School.

The high school basketball season in Tennessee starts in late-November.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Wasps sting Greensboro in 5

Virginia High graduate Camden Jones and Tennessee High’s own Carley Williams each had 15 kills to lead Emory & Henry to a 24-26, 22-25, 25-19, 25-15, 15-10 non-conference win over Greensboro.

Emory & Henry (9-11), which rallied from a two-set deficit, also picked up production from Hannah Watson (13 kills), Marissa Snapp (18 assists), Paige Halcrow (17 assists) and Savannah Keesee (13 digs). Jones also contributed 16 digs in the win.

COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCER

E&H quiet winless Owls

Ryan Boyette scored a second half goal off an assist by Nino Egli to lead the Wasps to a 1-0 victory over Warren Wilson.

Spencer Scott had four saves in goal for the Wasps (3-9). The Owls fell to 0-13 on the season.

LOCALS IN THE PROS: McClung waived, joins G League's Lakers
LOCALS IN THE PROS: McClung waived, joins G League's Lakers

Mac McClung will begin the 2021-22 season with the Lakers, just not the team in Los Angeles. Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported on Wednesday that the L.A. Lakers waived McClung and that the former Gate City High School star will join the South Bay Lakers, the NBA team’s affiliate in the G League.

