LOCAL BRIEFS: THS, East part of Upper Lakes Conference

PREP BASKETBALL

THS, East part of Upper Lakes Conference

The five-team Class AA, District 1 boys and girls basketball league will be known as the Upper Lakes Conference, according to Tennessee High boys hoops coach Michael McMeans.

The Upper Lakes Conference, which will be comprised of Tennessee High, Sullivan East, Volunteer, Unicoi County and Elizabethton, will host its media day on Oct. 28 at Volunteer High School.

The high school basketball season in Tennessee starts in late-November.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Wasps sting Greensboro in 5

Virginia High graduate Camden Jones and Tennessee High’s own Carley Williams each had 15 kills to lead Emory & Henry to a 24-26, 22-25, 25-19, 25-15, 15-10 non-conference win over Greensboro.

Emory & Henry (9-11), which rallied from a two-set deficit, also picked up production from Hannah Watson (13 kills), Marissa Snapp (18 assists), Paige Halcrow (17 assists) and Savannah Keesee (13 digs). Jones also contributed 16 digs in the win.

COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCER

E&H quiet winless Owls