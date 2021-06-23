LOCAL BRIEFS: THS assistant Broyles takes girls basketball job in Unicoi

After a four-year stint as assistant boys basketball coach at Tennessee High, Brandon Broyles has been hired to lead the girls basketball program at Unicoi County School.

Broyles assisted Roby Witcher and Michael McMeans during his time in Bristol and served as the interim head coach while bridging the gap between the two coaches.

“It was a very tough decision to leave Tennessee High and the Bristol, Tennessee City Schools,” Broyles said. “It is a great school system, great people and a wonderful community. I have truly enjoyed my time at Tennessee High.”

He’ll be coaching against THS this winter as he leads the girls at Unicoi County.

“When I talked to the people at Unicoi, I found a lot of the same qualities there just great people to work for and be around,” Broyles said. “I am excited for this new opportunity and ready to get to work with those kids. It is a program that has a rich history and we are going to work hard to build on that history and tradition.”