LOCAL BRIEFS: Three area prep football games postponed
Prep Football Cuff

PREP FOOTBALL

Three area games postponed

Two Virginia High School League football games scheduled for Friday have been postponed due to coronavirus (COVID-19) protocols.

Patrick Henry’s game at Grundy and Graham’s showdown with the Bluefield (West Virginia) Beavers at Mitchell Stadium will not take place and no makeup dates have officially been announced.

Grundy is currently on hiatus until Aug. 30, while Graham will resume athletic activities on Aug. 31.

The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association contest featuring West Ridge at Daniel Boone on Friday has also been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

