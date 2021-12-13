LOCAL BRIEFS: Thiessen earns SFTC honor

Abingdon High School senior Isaac Thiessen was named the area’s Outstanding Male High School Runner by the State of Franklin Track Club.
Thiessen won the VHSL Class 3 state cross country title and helped the Falcons win the team title. He will continue his career at the University of Tennessee where his brother, Karl, is a star for the Volunteers.
Science Hill’s Trinny Duncan was named the top girls runner.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Jones leads E&H to win
Brylee Jones (Greeneville) had 14 points and four steals in Emory & Henry’s 62-52 victory over Mary Baldwin.
Alexis Hoppers added 11 points as the Wasps (4-6) snapped a five-game losing streak.
Wake Forest whips ETSU
Wake Forest had no trouble in walloping East Tennessee State, 90-58, on Monday.
ETSU (1-9) got six points and two assists from Gate City High School graduate Sarah Thompson. Meleah Kirtner (George Wythe) played, but did not score for the Buccaneers.
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER