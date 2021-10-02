LOCAL BRIEFS: Thiessen earns cross country win for AHS

Abingdon High School’s Isaac Thiessen earned a victory in the boys 3A race on Saturday at the Wendy’s Invitational cross country meet at McAlpine Park in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Thiessen crossed the finish line of the 5,000-meter race in 15:43.90, easily outdistancing runner-up Quinn Baker of Carrboro’s time of 15:52.
Dylan Phillips (third, 16:12.30) and Rives Boltwood (11th, 17:13.30) also led the AHS contingent as the Falcons won the team title with a score of 76. North Lincoln was runner-up with a 127.
George Wythe’s Josh Tomiak finished 10th in 17:07.10. The Maroons placed ninth in the team standings.
On the girls side, Makaleigh Jessee of Abingdon had a runner-up finish in 19:12.20. Carrboro’s Hannah Preisser won in 18:51.
George Wythe’s Morgan Dalton was 15th in 21:02.20 and helped the Maroons finish fourth in the team standings.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Tornado stops Southern Wesleyan
Brittney Ramsey slammed down 10 kills as King University had no trouble dispatching Conference Carolinas rival Southern Wesleyan 25-15, 25-19, 25-9.
The Tornado (9-6, 4-1) also received 27 assists from ex-Abingdon High School star Katie Harless.
UVa-Wise falls to Lenoir-Rhyne
Lenoir-Rhyne rolled to a 25-13, 25-10, 25-11 South Atlantic Conference win over the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.
UVa-Wise (3-11, 0-8) received eight kills from Tennessee High graduate Adison Minor and 16 assists from Rylee Waye.
Wasps split pair of matches
Emory & Henry defeated Regent University 19-25, 29-27, 26-24, 25-23 on the final day of the Wasps Classic Saturday, but suffered a 25-17, 19-25, 26-24, 25-20 to Bob Jones University.
Hannah Watson led E&H (6-9) against Regent with 16 kills while Camden Jones had 12 kills and 12 digs. Carley Williams had 11 kills and three blocks.
In the loss Williams had 18 kills.