LOCAL BRIEFS: Testa steps down at THS as softball coach

Jenn Testa has stepped down after four successful seasons leading the softball program at Tennessee High.

The Vikings reached new heights under the direction of the Ohio native, including the program’s first regional tournament win in 2021 and the first state tournament berth in 2022. She finished with a 70-35 record and was the Bristol Herald Courier’s 2021 coach of the year.

Testa has accepted a job with BSN Sports as an area sales rep for the sporting goods company and that allows her more time to spend with Jaxon, her 6-year-old son.

““It was an extremely tough decision, because I love the people at THS so much,” Testa said. “I came to Tennessee High four years ago to build the softball program into a program our school and community could be proud of. We have had amazing players and coaches who bought into that vision and the support from our administration allowed us to have the amazing turnaround that we had.”

PREP VOLLEYBALL

VHS hosts tournament

Virginia High will host its annual volleyball tournament today with a dozen VHSL teams competing.

VHS, Ridgeview, Fort Chiswell, Northwood, Richlands, Wise County Central, Rural Retreat, Radford, Tazewell, Union, Lebanon and Twin Springs are the participants. Pool play begins at 10 a.m. with the championship match tentatively scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

King loses twice

Hailee Blankenship had 13 kills, 12 digs and a pair of aces in King’s season-opening 25-15, 22-25, 25-18, 25-19 loss to Lincoln Memorial on Friday in the Ray Thrasher Classic in Nashville.

Abigale Jayne (Sullivan South) added 10 digs and eight kills and Katie Harless (Abingdon) dished out 34 assists.

Alabama-Huntsville also beat the Tornado on Friday, triumphing 25-16, 26-24, 25-16.

E&H loses twice

Emory & Henry College opened the season by getting swept by Texas A&M International (25-10, 25-14, 25-10) and Azusa Pacific (25-14, 25-19, 25-14) at a tournament in Idaho.

LATE THURSDAY

McClung scores five points

Mac McClung (Gate City) scored five points for Team USA on Thursday in a 105-71 victory over Uruguay in a FIBA World Cup qualifier in Las Vegas.

The 6-foot-2 guard was 1-for-3 from the field and 3-for-4 from the free throw line in 11 minutes. He also had a steal and a turnover.

John Jenkins led the U.S. with 22 points, while Robert Woodard II added 11 points, five rebounds and three assists.

Team USA plays again Monday in Colombia.

LATE THURSDAY PREP VOLLEYBALL

Wise County Central 3, Rye Cove 1

Leah Newberry had 12 digs and seven kills and Abbie Jordan added 11 kills and four blocks in Wise County Central’s 25-17, 20-25, 25-8, 25-16 non-district win over Rye Cove.

Sophie Fleming (21 digs), Emilee Mullins (24 assists, 20 service points) and Taylor Cochran (seven kills) also contributed for the Warriors.

Naquila Harless had 23 digs and Emma Gibson added 18 digs and six assists for Rye Cove. Madeline Love (eight kills), Gracie Turner (three kills), Allison Vincent (nine digs) and Abby Lewis (10 digs) also contributed for the Eagles.