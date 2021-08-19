LOCAL BRIEFS: Test held for Next Gen car at BMS

MOTORSPORTS
Test held at BMS
NASCAR conducted a closed test session for its Next Gen car Wednesday afternoon at Bristol Motor Speedway with Cup Series driver Christopher Bell piloting the car.
Bell powered the red and black prototype Next Gen car around the high-banked half-mile oval for most of the afternoon while NASCAR officials gathered data.
In an effort to reduce costs to the Cup Series teams, NASCAR is introducing the Next Gen car to the sport in 2022 and will feature Chevrolet, Ford and Toyota body styles.
The Next Gen offers improved aero and downforce packages and a spec chassis among its wide range of changes. The car also will be fitted with an independent rear suspension, exhaust on both sides, a rear diffuser, new wheel design, five-speed sequential transmission, carbon bodies and hood ducts, among other enhancements.
The Next Gen car will make its debut at the Daytona 500 in February and is scheduled to make its first Bristol appearance during the 2022 Food City Dirt Race. NASCAR has yet to release its 2022 Cup Series schedule.
The NASCAR Playoffs will come to Bristol Motor Speedway next month during America’s Night Race weekend.
The program at BMS will feature the ARCA Menards Series Bush’s Beans 200 and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series UNOH 200 Playoff race in a Thursday night doubleheader, Sept. 16; the Food City 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series regular season finale on Friday night, Sept. 17; and the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race, a Round of 16 Playoff elimination race, on Saturday night, Sept. 18.
Tickets are available by calling the BMS Ticket Sales Center at (866) 415-4158.
GOLF
Brittain plays for Senior Amateur title repeat
Tazewell judge and accomplished golfer Buck Brittain will play Steve Serrao of Midlothian for the 74th Virginia State Golf Association’s Senior Amateur championship today at Birdwood Golf at Boar’s Head Resort in Charlottesville.
Brittain, who defeated David Jordan of Montpelier 6 and 4 in Thursday’s semifinals, will look to defend his 2020 title. Serrao, who won the event in 2019, advanced by defeating Danville’s Scott Blankenship 2 and 1.
The second-seeded Brittain also won a Thursday quarterfinal match 4 and 3 over seventh seed Scott Sughrue, while ninth seed Serrao defeated top-seeded Keith Decker 6 and 5.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Arni hired at E&H
Emory & Henry director of strength and conditioning, Mike Gentry, has announced the hiring of Noah Arni as assistant director of strength and conditioning.
Arni was the head strength and conditioning coach for the baseball team at Milligan University from 2018-21.