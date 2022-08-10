LOCAL BRIEFS: Tennessee volleyball teams in jamboree tonight

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBAL

The 2022 Big 5 Conference and Three Rivers Conference Jamboree will be held today at Science Hill High School in Johnson City.

Eleven area teams will participate in scrimmage play, including Tennessee High, Sullivan East and West Ridge. A media gathering with each team will also be held.

The schedule can be found on B-2.

The regular season begins in Northeast Tennessee on Monday, with Sullivan East – which advanced to the state tournament last season – traveling to West Ridge, while Tennessee High will host Science Hill on the same night.

Big 5 Conference / Three Rivers Conference jamboree

At Science Hill

[played on 3 courts]

Science Hill vs. Elizabethton; David Crockett vs. Tennessee High; West Ridge vs. Sullivan East, 5 p.m.

Science Hill vs. Sullivan East, Tennessee High vs. West Ridge; David Crockett vs. Unicoi County, 5:30 p.m.

West Ridge vs. Elizabethton; Dobyns-Bennett vs. Volunteer; David Crockett vs. Sullivan East, 6 p.m.

Science Hill vs. Unicoi County; Dobyns-Bennett vs. Sullivan East; Daniel Boone vs. Elizabethton, 6:30 p.m.

Science Hill vs. Volunteer; David Crockett vs. Johnson County; West Ridge vs. Unicoi County, 7 p.m.

Elizabethton vs. Johnson County; Daniel Boone vs. Unicoi County, 7:30 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

King adds assistant coach

King University head women’s basketball coach Michael Phelps has announced the hire of Peyton Papenburg as assistant coach for the Tornado.

Papenburg joins the Tornado staff following a stint as a coach and teacher at Magee High School in Mississippi while working on her master’s degree. She spent two years as an assistant coach for the girls basketball team and served as the head girls volleyball coach in 2021.

She played basketball at Belhaven University for two years following a two-year career at Southwest Community College where she was a two-year captain. She also earned NJCAA All-Tournament team accolades and played in 50 career games, helping the Bears to 36 wins.