LOCAL BRIEFS: Tennessee High's Roller selected to Super 14

Tennessee High’s Roller on Super 14
Tennessee High junior Perry Roller has been selected to the All-Region AAA wrestling team.
Roller posted a 20-1 record this season for the Vikings in the 126-pound weight class.
A returning Region 1-AAA champion and TSSAA state qualifier at 120 pounds last season, Perry finished first in the Indian Classic at Dobyns-Bennett. Roller was a third place regional finisher as a freshman and has twice qualified twice for state competition.
Dobyns-Bennett’s Jackson Hurst earned the Region 1-AAA most outstanding wrestler award with a 31-0 record. Coach of the year honors went to Dale Johnson of Morristown East.
Six schools were represented in the Super 14.
Emory & Henry falls short to Quakers
Tyler Arnold scored 19 points and Robert Holliday Jr. added 18, but Emory & Henry dropped a close Old Dominion Athletic Conference 85-76 decision to Guilford on Thursday night at the King Center.
Jorden Davis led all scorers with 31 points to lead the Quakers. He matched Arnold with five 3-pointers apiece. Liam Ward had 19 points and nine boards in the win.
Kevin Grau Rodriguez added 16 points for the Wasps, who dropped to 0-3 on the truncated season.
Hokies win at South Beach
Aisha Sheppard scored 19 points and Georgia Amoore added 17 points and five assists to lead Virginia Tech to a 75-55 win at Miami.
Destiny Harden paced the Hurricanes with 20 points and 12 rebounds.
Elizabeth Kitley contributed 19 points and 11 rebounds for Virginia Tech (11-7. 6-7)
ETSU picked fifth in SoCon
The East Tennessee State University baseball team is the preseason pick to finish fifth in the eight-team Southern Conference preseason coaches poll.
Samford picked up six of eight first place votes. Second place Wofford and third place Mercer got one apiece.
ETSU, which was tied for fifth in the coaches poll with Western Carolina, finished 37-21 in 2019 and were 12-3 last year before the season was cancelled by the coronavirus.
ETSU had three players picked on the All-SoCon preseason team, including pitchers Jake Lyle and Jake Madole and designated hitter Jake Madole.