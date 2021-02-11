LOCAL BRIEFS: Tennessee High's Roller selected to Super 14

COLLEGE BASEBALL

ETSU picked fifth in SoCon

The East Tennessee State University baseball team is the preseason pick to finish fifth in the eight-team Southern Conference preseason coaches poll.

Samford picked up six of eight first place votes. Second place Wofford and third place Mercer got one apiece.

ETSU, which was tied for fifth in the coaches poll with Western Carolina, finished 37-21 in 2019 and were 12-3 last year before the season was cancelled by the coronavirus.

ETSU had three players picked on the All-SoCon preseason team, including pitchers Jake Lyle and Jake Madole and designated hitter Jake Madole.