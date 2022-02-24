LOCAL BRIEFS: Tennessee High's Roller in Class A wrestling semifinals

PREP WRESTLING

Roller advances to semifinals at state meet

Tennessee High senior Perry Roller defeated Perrin Clark of East Ridge 3-1 in overtime to advance to the semifinals at the TSSAA State Wrestling Championships on Thursday in Franklin, Tenn.

Roller pinned Dakota Delang in 50 seconds in his 138-pound opening round match.

Sullivan East’s Jake Turpin (113 pounds) won his opening match against Page’s Nathan Simpson in a 5-2 decision. Dawson Jones (160) defeated Bryce Lander of Hume Fogg in a major decision 10-2.

Turpin lost to Steve Ramos of Martin Luther King in 3:31 in the quarterfinals. Jones fell to Maclain Otting in the quarterfinal round.

In girls competition, Sullivan East’s Hailey Robinson (138) and Amelia Malcolm (145) won opening round matches. Robinson topped Aloura Nichols of Tullahoma 5-0, while Malcolm pinned Summit’s Finnley Craig in 4:30.

Robinson fell to Gabriela Wilkinson of Rossview in 2:35 in a quarterfinal match, while Malcolm lost in the same round to Bartlett’s Maggie Bell in 1:46.

Angel Coger (152) became the first West Ridge wrestler to win a state match, defeating Tiona Harden of Tullahoma 12-11. She fell to Genesis Gilmore of Montgomery Central in 38 seconds in the quarterfinal round.

Tennessee High’s Keith Ankers (145), Aiden Ferrell (152) and Sam Weddington (220) lost opening round matches in boys competition, as did the Sullivan East duo of Donovan Smith-Peters (126) and James Roberts (182).

Sullivan East’s Christa Whitaker-Fortner (185) lost her first round match.

While Roller moves on to the championship round, the remainder of local wrestlers advance to the consolation round.

The TSSAA meet continues through Saturday.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Chowan topples King

Brianna Dunbar scored 12 points and Ryleigh Fritz had eight rebounds and three steals, but King dropped a 57-52 Conference Carolinas home decision to Chowan in the regular season finale for the Tornado.

Trinity Lee added nine points for King (13-12, 12-10) and Desiree Bates had eight in the loss.

Chowan outscored the Tornado 21-11 in the second quarter and 18-14 in the final period.

ETSU trims Bulldogs

Courtney Moore canned five 3s and finished with 26 points in East Tennessee State’s 70-64 Southern Conference home win over Wofford at Brooks Gym.

ETSU (6-20, 5-8), which will conclude its regular season on Saturday by hosting Furman, also received 10 points and six boards from Demi Burdick and nine points, seven boards and five assists by Carly Hooks.

Gate City graduate Sarah Thompson had six points and four rebounds in 34 minutes for the Buccaneers.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

King’s Gillespie picks up 300th career win

Tennessee High graduate Michael Mays hit five 3s and finished with 33 points to lead King to an 88-83 Conference Carolinas home victory over Chowan, providing head coach Jason Gillespie’s 300th win of his career.

Gillespie has also coached at Bluefield College, Cincinnati Christian and Reinhardt.

Mays was 10-for-16 from the field, including 5-for-9 from 3-point range and 8-for-8 at the free throw line. He also have four rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Isaiah Curry had his second straight double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds and Darron Howard had nine points for King (14-14, 11-13) in its final regular season game.