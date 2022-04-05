 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LOCAL BRIEFS: Tennessee High to host revamped State Line Classic

Softball logo
David Crigger/BHC

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Revamped State Line Classic returns

Tennessee High will host four softball games today in the revamped State Line Classic at Rotary Park.

The State Line Classic used to be annual event, but hasn’t been played in several years.

Tennessee High softball coach Jenn Testa said it has been rekindled, with an emphasis as well on honoring the memory of Gabby Kennedy, a former THS softball player, who was killed in a domestic incident in October of 2020.

Two games will be played at 5:30 p.m., including Tennessee High against Virginia High and John Battle and Sullivan East. Two more games will follow at 7:30 p.m., with Tennessee High playing John Battle and Sullivan East meeting Virginia High.

Tables will be set up for donations to the local Children’s Advocacy Center in honor of Kennedy, according to Testa.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Concord pulls away from Wasps

Tyler Phillips had three hits and scored two runs, but Concord scored three runs in the bottom of the eighth to defeat Emory & Henry 11-8.

Jared Foley drove in two runs for the Wasps (6-17), who will host Bluefield University today.

MEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

King volleys to victory

Joshua Kim had 17 kills and Suetonius Harris added 15 to lead King to a 25-23, 17-25, 25-22, 25-23 Conference Carolinas victory at Belmont Abbey.

Jack Sarnowski added 46 assists for King (15-11, 9-3). Noah Melendez contributed 12 digs, while Sean Haberthy had six blocks.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF

King finishes 8th in Conference Carolinas

The King University women’s golf team closed their at the Conference Carolinas Championship with an eighth place team finish at Cateechee Golf Club in Hartwell, Va.

Kornbongkoat Sararat led King with an 11th individual finish. Sasha Gardiner was 16th.

HIGH SCHOOL SIGNINGS

VHS to host pair of signings

Virginia High School will host a pair of signings this week, beginning today with senior Maria Wilson, who will commit to continuing her academics and soccer career at Emory & Henry at 2 p.m.

Emory & Henry will also be the focus on Friday at 3 p.m. when football players Stevie Thomas and Ajaani Delaney ink with the Wasps

Patriots’ Bartley, Nelson to choose colleges

A pair of Sullivan East seniors will make their commitments public in a ceremony today at the school.

Basketball standout Dylan Bartley will continue his education and basketball career at Milligan University, while Riley Nelson will do the same in volleyball at King University.

Both signings will be held in the school library at 3 p.m.

