PREP TENNIS

Tennessee High’s Kovacs claims singles title

Tennessee High tennis standout Allyson Kovacs won the Big 7 singles championship on Tuesday, defeating Science Hill’s Lexi Bryant 6-0, 6-1 at the Pete Zannis Tennis Center in Johnson City.

Bryant defeated Lilly Belcher of Tennessee High to prevent an all-Vikings’ girls finale.

The Tennessee High girls doubles duo of Averie Stalnaker and Trinity Moore fell in the finals to Josi Reid and Leah McBride of Science Hill 6-1, 6-4.

Christian Morris of Tennessee High advanced to the boys singles semifinals before falling to Science Hill’s Daniel Haddadin.

Kovacs, Stalnaker and Roos Hetherington of Sullivan East were All-Big 7 first team honorees. Belcher, Moore, Sullivan East’s Leann Hartley and Angelina Kerney from West Ridge second team selections.

Morris and Grayson Manis from West Ridge earned All-Big 7 first team boys honors. The West Ridge duo of Elijah Hood and Camron Easler were second team honorees.

McBride was the Big 7 girls player of the year. Boys honors went to Science Hill’s Emery Corpstein.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Lebanon’s Long receives NFCA honors

Lebanon graduate and University of Virginia’s College at Wise senior Kara Long has been chosen to the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Division II All-Southeast Region second team.

Long has a terrific season for the Highland Cavaliers, batting .450 with 59 hits, 28 runs, 16 doubles, six home runs and 20 RBIs. She also walked 18 times and struck out just five times in 131 official plate appearances.

E&H’s Adkins earns all-region honors

Emory & Henry College pitcher Avery Adkins has been picked to the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Division II All-Southeast Region second team.

Adkins, who was named to the All-South Atlantic Conference first team last month, posted a 20-11 record with a 2.34 ERA with 28 complete games and eight shutouts over 206 innings pitched in 33 appearances for the Wasps. She struck out 180 batters while walking just 21. She also batted .347 with 17 runs scored on 33 hits with 13 extra-base hits including five home runs.

King places two on Southeast Region team

The King University duo of Jessica Campbell and Madison Walter have received National Fastpitch Coaches Association Division II All-Southeast Region first team honors, the first time the Tornado have had two first team honorees in the same season.

Campbell was selected first team All-Conference Carolinas and to the Conference Carolinas all-tournament team after helping the Tornado to a regular season title and tournament runner-up finish. She is the NCAA Division II leader with 87 hits, ranking her third in all three NCAA divisions. Campbell ranks sixth in the country in total bases with 138 while ranking 13th with a .468 batting average.

Walter is a team All-Conference Carolinas selection after leading the Tornado in circle in her first year on campus. She led Conference Carolinas with a 1.91 ERA and is the only pitcher in the league with an ERA under 2.20. Her ERA ranks third in the region and 73rd in NCAA Division II. The Lebanon, Pa., native ranks 16th in the country with four saves and 36th with six shutouts.