LOCAL BRIEFS: Tennessee High girls win Region 1 title

PREP TENNIS

Tennessee High girls win Region 1 title

Keona Fielitz, Ellyson Kovacs and Lily Rosser were all contributors in leading Tennessee High to the Region 1-AA girls tennis championship in Greeneville.

All three girls have qualified for the Region 1 individual tournament on Monday in Sevierville.

Fielitz and Kovacs qualified as a doubles team, while Rosser made it in singles.

Hagan Oakley and Brandon Istfan qualified for the boys doubles competition.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

King falls in NCAA opener

The magic finally ran out for King.

Lincoln Memorial ended King’s 15-game win streak with a 5-3 NCAA Division II Southeast Regional victory over the Tornado in Anderson, S.C.

King (41-16), which will meet Francis Marion in an elimination contest today at 12:30 p.m., fell behind 3-0 in the first inning, scored three in the fourth to narrow the deficit to 4-3, but could never catch up to the Railsplitters (36-18), which had seven hits, including a home run, triple and two doubles.

Carly Turner had two of King’s five hits, including a double. Rikkelle Miller, Samantha Helms and Peyton Day had hits for the Tornado. Camryn Haag and Helms drove in runs, and John Battle graduate Haylee Dye, Turner and Miller scored runs.

Ridgeview graduate Nikole Counts took the loss. Union’s Marleigh Duncan pitched the final three innings.

Miller, Foster named D2CCA All-Southeast

King softball players Rikkelle Miller (first team) and Erin Foster (second team) have been selected for Division 2 Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA) all-region awards.

The due is the seventh and eighth players in program history to earn D2CCA all-region honors.