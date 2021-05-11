 Skip to main content
LOCAL BRIEFS: Tennessee High girls doubles duo wins district crown
LOCAL BRIEFS: Tennessee High girls doubles duo wins district crown

PREP TENNIS

THS girls doubles takes district crown

The Tennessee High girls doubles team of Keona Fielitz and Ellyson Kovacs won the doubles crown in the District 1 Large Class individual tournament completed on Tuesday at the Bristol Sportsplex.

Hagan Oakley finished second in boys singles. Brandon Istfan and Caden Myers were second in boys doubles.

Tennessee High will host the Region 1-AAA tournament on Monday.

Nelson earns 250th win

Thomas Walker took a 7-2 win over Lee High on Tuesday in a non-district girls tennis match, giving Janet Nelson her 250th career head-coaching victory.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Eastside’s Whited to play for UVa-Wise

Eastside senior multi-sport standout Anna Whited recently signed a National Letter of Intent to continue her academic and volleyball career at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

Whited was a two-time Cumberland District Player of the Year, a three-time All-Region 1D selection and a two-time All-Class 1D honors.

Whited became the first player in Eastside history to finish her career with more than 1,000 kills and 1,000 digs.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

E&H places three on ODAC teams

Three Emory & Henry softball players have been chosen to the All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference softball teams.

Senior Alex Braun received two All-ODAC first team nods as a both a pitcher and designated player. Junior left fielder Nicole Cox was also named to the all-league first team while sophomore catcher Dacey Jenkins was selected to the All-ODAC third team.

Emory & Henry posted a 26-7 record, finishing second to Virginia Wesleyan with a 13-3 ODAC mark, falling in the ODAC tournament semifinals to Lynchburg. The Wasps currently await the announcement of the 48-team field for this year’s NCAA Division III Tournament. The selection show will be streamed on NCAA.com on Monday, May 17.

PREP BASKETBALL: Barnes stresses ‘love one another’ as new coach at Gate City
PREP BASKETBALL: Barnes stresses ‘love one another’ as new coach at Gate City

John Reed-Barnes has been chosen to replace Scott Vermillion as the new boys basketball coach at Gate City. Barnes knows all about the high expectations at Gate City, which won 17 district, six region and one state title in 2018 under Vermillion. Barnes played under Vermillion from 2012-2016, scoring more than 1,000 points and twice earning all-state honors.

PREP ROUNDUP: Sullivan East slugs past Patrick Henry
PREP ROUNDUP: Sullivan East slugs past Patrick Henry

Sullivan East avenged an earlier loss to Patrick Henry with a 6-4 win over Wednesday. Cassie Littleford (Sullivan East) and Abigail Street (Patrick Henry) had solid outings in the circle and at the plate. Other Wednesday standouts included Karleigh Stephenson (Northwood), Liz Brace (Eastside), Jordan Ezell (Holston) and Owen Repass (George Wythe), who led the Maroons past Bland County on Tuesday night. 

