LOCAL BRIEFS: Tennessee High freshman sets school record

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK

THS freshman sets pole vault mark

Tennessee High freshman Fairyn Meares tied the school record in the pole vault at the AAU National Track Championships in Greensboro, N.C., according to THS assistant track coach Tom Murrell.

Meares vaulted 3.20m/10’-6” to finish 9th out of a field of 37 in the 15-16 age group.

She tied the school record held since 2004 by Mary Armstrong.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Former Vol to lead Hilltoppers

Science Hill has chosen former University of Tennessee basketball player Jon Higgins as its next boys basketball coach, according to multiple reports.

Higgins replaces Ken Cutlip, the all-time leader in wins at Science Hill, who resigned in July to take the same position at Columbia Central.

Higgins, who played at Tennessee since 1999-2003, had been the head coach at Farragut since 2017.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

ETSU’s Saylors on Payton watch list

East Tennessee senior running back Jacob Saylors is one of 35 FCS players named to the 2022 Walter Payton Award Preseason Watch List, which goes to the national offensive player of the year in the Division I subdivision.

Saylors, who has already garnered Southern Conference Preseason Offensive Player of the Year and Stats Perform FCS Preseason All-American honors, rushed for 1,019 yards and 10 rushing touchdowns in 2021. In total, Saylors compiled 1,822 all-purpose yards and 11 total touchdowns.

ETSU held its first practice on Wednesday, with the season slated to open at William B. Greene Jr. Stadium on Sept. 1 against Mars Hill.