LOCAL BRIEFS: Tazewell football star Chancellor Harris commits to Morehead State

Tazewell High School running back Chancellor Harris announced his verbal commitment to play football at Morehead State University on Monday.

“After a great talk with my family and the coaches, I have decided to commit to Morehead State University to further my academic and athletic career. I would like to thank God, my family, friends and all the coaches that have helped me get to this level. With all that being said the work is not done,” Harris posted on social media.

Harris has rushed for 2,412 yards and scored 36 career touchdowns in his first three prep seasons. He suffered a season-ending injury four games in the 2019 campaign.

Morehead State competes in the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) and the Eagles are a member of the Pioneer Football League.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UVa-Wise postpones games

The University of Virginia’s College at Wise has postponed the six games it had remaining in the month of December.

Games with Mars Hill (Dec. 8), Catawba (Dec. 12), Lincoln Memorial (Dec. 16), East Tennessee State (Dec. 18) and Liberty (Dec. 19) are off the docket and the institutions are in talks to reschedule.