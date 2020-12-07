LOCAL BRIEFS: Tazewell football star Chancellor Harris commits to Morehead State

Tazewell High School running back Chancellor Harris announced his verbal commitment to play football at Morehead State University on Monday.
“After a great talk with my family and the coaches, I have decided to commit to Morehead State University to further my academic and athletic career. I would like to thank God, my family, friends and all the coaches that have helped me get to this level. With all that being said the work is not done,” Harris posted on social media.
Harris has rushed for 2,412 yards and scored 36 career touchdowns in his first three prep seasons. He suffered a season-ending injury four games in the 2019 campaign.
Morehead State competes in the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) and the Eagles are a member of the Pioneer Football League.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
UVa-Wise postpones games
The University of Virginia’s College at Wise has postponed the six games it had remaining in the month of December.
Games with Mars Hill (Dec. 8), Catawba (Dec. 12), Lincoln Memorial (Dec. 16), East Tennessee State (Dec. 18) and Liberty (Dec. 19) are off the docket and the institutions are in talks to reschedule.
UVa-Wise (0-3) will return to the court on Jan. 6 at home against Mars Hill.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
UVa-Wise’s Crawford honored
Redshirt junior Meg Crawford of the University of Virginia’s College at Wise has been named the South Atlantic Conference player of the week.
Crawford had 17 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks last week in a win at Wingate. The former Sullivan Central High School star is averaging 16.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.7 blocks for the Highland Cavaliers.
COLLEGE ATHLETICS
Ratliff lands job at E&H
Susan Ratliff was recently hired as the Assistant Director of Athletics for Compliance at Emory & Henry College.
Ratliff has more than a decade of experience working with compliance at the University of Tennessee, having served in extensive compliance and academic support leadership roles.
Ratliff was the head volleyball coach at Emory & Henry during the 1994 and 1995 seasons. She was a star player at Abingdon High School and E&H.
